Met chief to urge US to release unredacted files on Lord Mandelson and Epstein

The head of the Metropolitan Police is set to urge US authorities to release unredacted correspondence between Lord Peter Mandelson and paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during a trip to Washington.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley’s visit to America this week follows a meeting with US ambassador Warren Stephens last month, it is understood.

The Times newspaper reported that the issue was raised during the meeting on February 24.

The US department of justice released millions of pages of documents related to Epstein in January, with some of the pages showing the extent of the connection between Lord Mandelson and the sex offender.

Lord Mandelson was previously arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after being accused of disclosing sensitive information to Epstein during his time as business secretary.

He was subsequently bailed, but later released from his bail conditions, although he remains under investigation.

Emails from 2009, which can be seen in the so-called Epstein files, appear to show Lord Mandelson pass on an assessment by Gordon Brown’s adviser of potential policy measures including an “asset sales plan”.

He also appeared to discuss a tax on bankers’ bonuses and confirm an imminent bailout package for the euro the day before it was announced in 2010.

The emails appeared to be sent to Epstein after he became a convicted sex offender.

Lord Mandelson lost his job as the UK’s ambassador to the US in September last year due to his association with Epstein.

The Met have already made contact with US authorities to seek further detail on what has been disclosed in the files.

It is unclear whether the force will have to submit a formal mutual legal assistance request (MLA) to gain access to the unredacted files – a process that would take substantially longer.

The US authorities previously sent an MLA to the Home Office requesting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s assistance as an alleged witness to Epstein’s offending.

The former prince is also the subject of a misconduct in public office investigation which is being led by Thames Valley Police (TVP).

The force said it was speaking to a “range of partners” in connection with its investigation into Andrew.

A US embassy spokesperson said: “We do not comment on the content of embassy meetings, but the ambassador and other officials are in constant contact with UK counterparts on a range of issues.”