Met Office issues further rain warning for Wales

The Met Office has issued a further weather warning for Wales as parts of the country brace for more heavy rain.

The yellow weather alert which covers mid and south Wales comes into force on Thursday (September 26) at 5pm and will remain in place until Friday (September 27) at 10am.

20-30mm is expected quite widely and in excess of 50mm in some locations.

The forecaster’s latest warning comes following days of heavy rain and thunderstorms across Wales and other parts of UK.

The heavy downpours tomorrow will bring the potential for some flooding and disruption to transport with a chance of power cuts and the loss of some services.

The Met Office has warned that where flooding occurs there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Flooding

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Further rain is likely for parts of England and Wales on Thursday.

“If and where this falls on saturated ground, the sensitivity to potential impacts is increased.

“At present, the heaviest rain looks like falling across east-facing hills of northern England, although there is some uncertainty in the regional focus.”

