Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Wales

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for Wales after several days of sweltering heat across the country.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of Wales as well as some western and southwestern parts of England during this afternoon and through the evening.

While many places will miss the worst conditions, forecasters warned that where thunderstorms do occur they bring the potential for torrential downpours of rain, frequent lightning, large hail and strong, gusty winds,

The yellow weather alert will remain in place from 15:00 to 11:59 on Wednesday (May 27).

It covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion,, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea,

Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.

The Met Office warned there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Delays to train services are possible and some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes is expected.

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely and some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

More to follow…