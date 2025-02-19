Met Office issues warning for strong winds across parts of Wales
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong and gusty winds across parts of Wales.
A yellow weather alert will be in place from 8:00 until 15:00 on Friday (February 21).
It covers Swansea, Bridgend, Haverfordwest, St Davids, Cardigan and follows the coast up to mid and north Wales where the warning also covers Tywyn, Harlech, Pwllheli, Bangor and Anglesey.
Forecasters say high southerly gusts may lead to some disruption to travel and infrastructure.
Delays
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray or large waves.
Some bus and train services could also be affected, with some journeys taking longer.
Short term loss of power and other services is also possible.
Sunnier spells are expected to develop more widely on Saturday with scattered showers.
