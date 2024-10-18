Met Office issues warnings for Wales as Storm Ashley named

Weather warnings have been issued for parts of Wales this weekend as Storm Ashely is named by the Irish Met Office.

A yellow warning for heavy rain and wind covers Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey and travels all the way down the west Wales coast to Pembrokeshire.

The deep area of low pressure will initially bring impacts to the Republic of Ireland and has been officially named by Met Éireann.

Storm Ashely will then track north eastwards reaching the UK early on Sunday morning, bringing strong winds and rain here.

Damage

Forecasters have warned of damage to some buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Some roads and bridges may close and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Strong winds

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson, said: “Storm Ashley will bring strong winds for most of the UK on Sunday before it clears on Monday, with a chance of some disruption across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northwest England and West Wales.

“A period of especially strong winds are expected on Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland, where gusts could potentially reach 70-80mph in exposed areas and an Amber warning for winds has been issued here.

“More generally 50-60 mph are possible in some inland areas in other parts of the warning area, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70 mph along exposed coasts and hills. These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides, may cause some disruption.

“It is important that people stay up to date with the latest forecast and our warnings.”

