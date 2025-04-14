Met Office issues yellow rain warning for Wales

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering all of Wales.

The forecaster said heavy rain may result in some transport disruption and flooding in places on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It comes after a week of sunny weather which saw temperatures in some parts of Wales reach over 20 degrees celsius.

The dry and breezy conditions saw wildfires break out in several locations across the country.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “After a prolonged period of high pressure bringing dry weather and sunny skies, it’s all change as low pressure returns.”

The yellow warning is in place from midday on Tuesday (April 15) until midday on Wednesday (April 16).

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible with spray and flooding on roads expected to make journey times longer.

Bus and train services probably could also be impacted with journey times taking longer.

A chance of some interruption to power supplies and other services is also possible.

