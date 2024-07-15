Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy downpours and thunderstorms

Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms have been forecast for parts of Wales today, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning is in place spanning the whole of Wales from between 8am and 11.59pm on Monday (July 15).

Forecasters have warned that “torrential downpours” are likely, with 15-20mm of rainfall expected in less than an hour in some places – and 30-40mm within three hours in others.

This may be accompanied by lightning throughout the day, the forecaster added.

Power cuts

There is a small chance some homes could be flooded or see power cuts and fast flowing or deep floodwater may also cause a danger to life.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, the Met Office said.

There is also a chance some train and bus services will be delayed or cancelled in affected areas.

The heavy rain is expected to spread north across the affected area during the day.

