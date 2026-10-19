Met Office issues yellow wind warning for parts of Wales on Friday

Nation.Cymru Staff and Emily Beament, Press Association Environment Correspondent

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office this Friday (23 October) for parts of Wales, and the South East, and South West of England.

The forecaster has warned that a period of strong winds may lead to damaging gusts and transport disruption.

The warning is in place from midnight on Friday until midday on Friday, and covers the entirety of the south west and south of Wales, from Aberystwyth on the west coast down over Bannau Brycheiniog National Park to Newport.

The affected areas are:

Carmarthenshire

Pembrokeshire

Ceredigion

Swansea, Cardiff, and Newport

Bridgend, Vale of Glamorgan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil, Torfaen, and

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Powys (including south Powys, Brecon, Builth Wells, Crickhowell, and parts of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park)

The forecaster warned: “Strong west to northwesterly winds may spread across southern parts of England and Wales on Friday.

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible and some coastal or exposed areas could see 70 mph or more, but at this time there is uncertainty in where the strongest winds will be.

“There will be some periods of heavy rain which will make travel more difficult. Whilst it will remain breezy the winds will probably ease late morning into the early afternoon.”

The Met Office advised people to secure loose items outside their homes including bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

People should also check travel conditions before setting out to avoid delays, gather torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items in case of power cuts, and stay safe from large waves and cliffs on the coast – including keeping dogs on leads.

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