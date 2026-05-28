Met Office says record temperatures expected to ease

Alexandra Snow, Press Association

The heatwave that has seen record temperatures set for the month of May in recent days is expected to ease slightly on Thursday.

The Met Office forecast a temperature high of 31C in London on Thursday, while the Midlands and North West of Englandare expected see highs of 28C, noticeably lower than the 35.1C recorded at Kew Gardens in west London on Tuesday.

The forecaster also said on Wednesday that another “tropical night”, where temperatures remained above 20C, was unlikely.

However, the UK will remain warm, particularly in the south, with “some fresher and possibly showery conditions” expected from Friday into the weekend.

In a post on X, the Met Office said: “A warm start to Thursday with showers, possibly thundery, pushing northwards and clearing northern England.

“Temperatures soon rising with sunshine turning hazier in the west.”

The outlook for Friday to Sunday states: “Largely dry with sunny spells and very warm once again on Friday. A band of rain then gradually spreads eastwards over the weekend introducing some fresher and possibly showery conditions.”

Thousands of people in Kent were asked to use water for essential purposes only after high demand during the heatwave caused supply issues.

Matthew Dean, South West Water’s head of operations control, said around 18,000 customers were experiencing water supply issue, and some would have intermittent supply until reservoir levels were restored.

“In preparation for this we have informed customers that while they have a supply they should put aside some water for essential use,” he said.

“We are continuing to ask customers in supply to use water for essential purposes only – for drinking, washing and cooking.

“We have bottled water collection stations already set up and are monitoring.”

The hot weather has attracted many to open water swimming, resulting in a number of deaths in South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Cornwall, Hampshire, Warwickshire, Cheshire, Pembrokeshire, Lincolnshire and Lancashire in recent days.

Declan Sawyer, 15, died after getting into trouble at Swanholme Lakes, Lincoln, on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, a 72-year-old woman died after being pulled from the water at West Angle Bay beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, at around 3.15pm.

A 13-year-old boy, understood to be Reco Puttock, died after getting into difficulty at Leadbeater Dam, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, on Monday, while the body of a teenage girl was recovered from the water at Kingsbury Water Park, Warwickshire.

The same day, a man in his 60s died of cardiac arrest after entering the sea at Tregirls Beach, Padstow, to help two family members who were in difficulty, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The body of a teenager was recovered from the water at Rother Valley Country Park, Rotherham, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.

Another body has been found in the search for a teenage boy who went missing after he was last seen swimming at Hawley Lake on the Hampshire/Surrey border on Tuesday afternoon.

A 12-year-old boy who died after getting into trouble in the River Ribble at Ribchester, Lancashire, on Tuesday was named as Junior Slater from Clayton-le-Woods.

On Wednesday, Cheshire Police said the body of a 17-year-old boy was found after he went missing in Pickmere Lake at Marston, Northwich.

NHS England said there were 20,092 visits to its heatstroke advice page on bank holiday Monday, compared with 488 the previous Monday. Over the whole weekend, there were 36,724 visits.