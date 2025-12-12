Met Office warns of ‘threats to life’ from fast-flowing rivers as heavy rain due

Flooding and heavy rain could cause travel chaos in parts of Wales this weekend, and forecasters have warned of the potential “threats to life” from fast-flowing rivers.

The Met Office said flooding and travel disruption are expected on Sunday (December 14) – with a yellow weather alert in place for Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd and Powys.

The washout will likely lead to power cuts, floodwater, and travel delays, the forecaster warned.

The yellow weather warning will be in place from 18:00 on Sunday until 15:00 on Monday (December 15).

The Met Office warned of possible threats to life from deep and fast-flowing rivers and “possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses” following the expected rainfall.

The forecaster said some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

The Met Office said: “The rain will be heavy and persistent at times with accumulations of 20-30mm expected to develop widely. Over 50mm could accumulate across higher ground.”

Elsewhere, the weekend weather will be notably different. The southern half of the UK will be dry and bright, with much lighter winds.

The Met Office said cloudless skies, patches of frost, mist and fog are expected in the south Wales on Saturday morning.

Met Office chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “The north west of the UK is set for a very wet weekend.

“We have issued numerous severe weather warnings for rain, and it is possible that these could be upgraded so I’d advise people to keep an eye on the forecast and for Met Office weather warnings.”