Metallica, The Cure and the Manics among acts set to generate £23m for Cardiff economy

Nation.Cymru staff

Major concerts by artists including Metallica, The Cure, Garbage and the Manic Street Preachers are expected to generate more than £23 million for Cardiff’s economy this year, according to new research.

The study by travel company Superbreak estimates that fans travelling to the Welsh capital for major concerts will spend around £23.3m on hotels, restaurants, bars, transport, parking and other activities, excluding the cost of tickets.

Cardiff ranked sixth among UK cities for projected concert-related visitor spending, ahead of Birmingham and behind only London, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Liverpool.

Researchers estimate the city’s concerts will generate more than 15,000 hotel room nights as visitors travel from across Wales and beyond to attend events.

The findings highlight Cardiff’s growing status as one of the UK’s leading live music destinations, with a packed calendar of stadium, arena and outdoor concerts throughout 2026.

Among the biggest events is Metallica’s appearance at the Principality Stadium on June 28, while Welsh rock icons the Manic Street Preachers will co-headline two nights with Suede at Utilita Arena Cardiff on November 3 and 4.

The city is also hosting a string of major outdoor concerts this summer. Garbage and Skunk Anansie will perform at Cardiff Castle on June 22, followed by Empire of the Sun on June 23. Lily Allen will appear at Utilita Arena Cardiff on June 24, while The Cure are due to play Blackweir Fields on the same day.

Teddy Swims will take to the Blackweir Fields stage on June 26, with the Blackbird Festival, featuring Alter Bridge and Skindred, arriving at DEPOT Cardiff on June 27.

Further summer highlights include Bowling For Soup and Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls at Cardiff Castle on July 4, The Streets and Casisdead on July 31, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter on August 1 and Jimmy Eat World on August 15.

The autumn and winter programme includes Hilary Duff at Utilita Arena Cardiff on September 8, Spiritbox on September 17, The Reytons on October 23, Ocean Colour Scene and The Enemy on December 4, Placebo on December 7 and Morrissey on December 10.

Significant benefits

James Lavers, UK Travel Manager for Superbreak, said Cardiff’s role as a major concert destination brought significant benefits beyond ticket sales.

He said: “Cardiff’s Principality Stadium makes it one of the UK’s most important live music and event cities, and our research shows how valuable major gigs can be for the wider local economy.

“When fans travel to Cardiff to see artists like Metallica or the Manic Street Preachers, they are not only buying tickets. They are booking hotels, trains, taxis, restaurants, bars, parking, merchandise and often a full weekend around the show.”

The research examined 196 arena, stadium and major outdoor concert dates announced across the UK for 2026.

As part of the study, Superbreak also modelled the potential impact of additional major concerts in regional cities. It estimated that a single extra Harry Styles stadium date in Cardiff could generate a further £7.7m in visitor spending.