Metro station upgrade works move forward with new construction hub

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Work to improve Cardiff’s upcoming metro have taken a step forward as a construction hub has been secured for the project.

Cardiff Council has approved a proposal from Transport for Wales for the use of a temporary site at Roath Dock Road to support the construction of the new Butetown Station, alterations to Cardiff Bay station, and works at Cardiff Queen Street Station.

According to an officer report the main function of the compound is the storage of equipment and machinery.

The site has been earmarked for use by Transport for Wales until November 30, 2027.

The application reads: “The nature of the proposal is that of an employment-generating use as it would support the construction upgrade works at Cardiff Bay Station and the new station at Butetown.”

The works at the stations were approved by Cardiff Council in August 2022 and consist of the construction of the station in Butetown itself as well as new platforms, accesses at Cardiff Bay, and changes to the east-west routes.

The works are designed to “modernise the public transport network” so that it can support an increasing number of services at a “higher quality” as well as “improve connectivity”.

According to planning documents due to the “insufficient space available” next to the Butetown and Cardiff Bay stations the Roath Dock Road space was considered appropriate.

It is expected to see “approximately 30” heavy goods vehicles (lorries weighing more than 3.5 tonnes) a day during peak construction.

Offices, welfare buildings, contractor parking, and “general construction and assembly areas” are also expected to be retained on site.

The officer’s report reads: “It is concluded that the proposal would have no unacceptable impacts upon the character of the area, the amenities of nearby residents or highway safety.”

The site had previously been leased by Cardiff Council to aid construction but that lease had expired.

Formerly the site was a “disused car park”.

The application reads: “The site is not within a nature conservation area and it does not have any significant ecological value, mostly comprised of the existing Tarmac hard standing with some (previous) low-lying scrub vegetation.”