Metro upgrades scheduled on the Cardiff Bay line from this weekend

Nation Cymru staff

Customers travelling in the Cardiff area are encouraged to plan and check before they travel as Transport for Wales (TfW) carries out seven days of infrastructure upgrades on the Cardiff Bay line.

From Saturday 24 October to Friday 30 October, no rail services will operate between Cardiff Queen Street and Cardiff Bay.

The temporary closure will allow engineers to install new track to support future timetable enhancements and increase service frequency on the Cardiff Bay line.

This investment is part of a wider South Wales Metro programme to deliver a more reliable, accessible and integrated transport network for communities across the region.

Dan Tipper, Chief Infrastructure Officer at Transport for Wales said: “The Bay Line transformation will see the biggest upgrade to public transport in the Butetown and Cardiff Bay area for a generation and is an important part of the South Wales Metro.

“These track works, including the laying of new track, are a key milestone in that transformation and will help pave the way for future service frequency improvements on the line.

“We know the temporary closure will be inconvenient for some customers, and we’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding while this essential work takes place to improve the future of the line”.

The Bay line transformation project, part of the wider Core Valley Lines transformation for the Metro, has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

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