Michael Ball to headline Llangollen International Eisteddfod 2026

World-renowned musical theatre star and artist Michael Ball is heading to north Wales next summer to headline the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod on Saturday July 11.

The double Olivier Award-winning, GRAMMY-nominated performer will make his return to the Llangollen Pavilion for the first time in more than 20 years, having last performed there in 2004.

Audiences can expect a fully seated show celebrating the entertainer’s remarkable career, as part of the traditional Eisteddfod week.

Honoured

In a video message speaking about his return to Llangollen, Michael Ball said: “I cannot wait to be coming back to Llangollen for the Eisteddfod.

“Me singing, talking, you providing a welcome in the hillside. I love performing in the Eisteddfod and I’m so honoured to be invited back. I hope you can come and see me there, we’ll have a fabulous night.”

Joining Michael in the lineup is headliner Emeli Sandé, who will take to the stage on Friday 10 July with a bespoke concert, reimagining her greatest hits in brand-new symphonic arrangements performed live with The Absolute Orchestra.

Following a record-breaking 2025, organisers anticipate 2026 to be the Eisteddfod’s biggest year yet. For the first time, the Choir of the World final will take place on the Sunday evening, bringing the historic festival to a close.

Beloved

With more than four decades in musical theatre, Michael Ball originated the roles of Marius in Les Misérables and Edna Turnblad in Hairspray on the West End – the latter earning him the first of two Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.

His career spans many of the most beloved theatre shows, including The Phantom of the Opera, Chess, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and his second Olivier Award-winning turn in the title role of Sweeney Todd.

In 2024, Michael became the latest presenter of Love Songs on BBC Radio 2, and he’s also a familiar presence on screen, from The Michael Ball Show on ITV1 to his travelogue series Wonderful Wales on Channel 5.

In 2007, he made history as the first musical theatre star to headline a solo concert at the BBC Proms with An Evening with Michael Ball at the Royal Albert Hall.

Fans in Llangollen can expect an unforgettable night featuring songs from Michael’s best-loved roles, timeless show tunes, and career highlights that have made him one of the UK’s most cherished entertainers.

‘Highest level’

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Dave Danford added: “We can’t wait to welcome Michael Ball back to the Eisteddfod next summer.

“Since he last performed here more than 20 years ago, he’s continued performing at the highest level. He is rightly regarded as Britain’s leading musical theatre star, with a succession of major awards to his name. I’ve no doubt this will be a night to remember.”

Founded in 1947, the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is a celebration of music, dance, and international friendship. Held annually in the heart of North East Wales, the week-long festival welcomes thousands of performers and visitors from across the globe, uniting cultures through creativity and competition.

In 2026 the festivities will end on Sunday July 12 with the Choir of the World marking the culmination of the Eisteddfod’s competitive schedule and include the presentation of the coveted Pavarotti Trophy, named in honour of the legendary tenor who sang in Llangollen twice: first in 1955 with his hometown choir from Modena, and again in a landmark solo concert in 1995.

Tickets will be on sale from 10am Wednesday, 29 October. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Eisteddfod site here.

Friends of Llangollen International Eisteddfod can access pre-sale tickets from 10am on Tuesday here.