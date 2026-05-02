Michael Sheen confirmed among Celebrity Traitors line-up

Actor Michael Sheen will star among other famous faces, including EastEnders’ Ross Kemp and The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey, confirmed for the upcoming series of Celebrity Traitors.

The beloved BBC reality game show will see 21 stars head to the infamous Scottish castle in the Highlands for the chance to win a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the game follows the celebrity contestants – the majority of whom are known as faithfuls – as they try to seek out the murderous traitors among them, who kill off players in the middle of the night.

The broadcaster revealed its star-studded line-up on Saturday – which includes Industry actress Myha’la Herrold, who will join alongside model Jerry Hall and Saltburn actor Richard E Grant.

A number of comedians will also join the second series of the spin-off show including James Acaster, Joe Lycett and Romesh Ranganathan – as well as Rob Beckett and Joanne McNally.

They will face singer-songwriter James Blunt, former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, actress Miranda Hart and Love Island presenter Maya Jama in a bid to catch the treacherous traitors.

Others joining the line-up include Coronation street star Julie Hesmondhalgh, broadcaster Amol Rajan, and Scottish actress Sharon Rooney.

Broadcaster and mathematician Professor Hannah Fry completes the line-up alongside content creator King Kenny and actor Sebastian Croft.

The first series of The Celebrity Traitors aired on the BBC last autumn, with its nail-biting finale hitting a peak of 15.4 million viewers, according to the broadcaster.

It featured a star-studded cast including actors Celia Imrie and Nick Mohammed, singer Paloma Faith, author and actor Sir Stephen Fry, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and comedian Alan Carr, who went on to win as a Traitor.

The spin-off series brought in an average audience of 14.9 million people during its run – the biggest TV audience of 2025.

The second series line-up:

– Amol Rajan – Journalist and broadcaster

– Bella Ramsey – Actor

– James Acaster – Comedian and podcaster

– James Blunt – Singer/songwriter

– Jerry Hall – Model and actress

– Joanne McNally – Comedian

– Joe Lycett – Comedian

– Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor

– King Kenny – Content creator

– Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/songwriter

– Maya Jama – Broadcaster and entrepreneur

– Michael Sheen – Actor and presenter

– Miranda Hart – Actor and author

– Myha’la – Actor

– Professor Hannah Fry– Broadcaster and mathematician

– Richard E Grant – Actor and author

– Rob Beckett – Comedian

– Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian

– Ross Kemp – Actor and presenter

– Sebastian Croft – Musician and actor

– Sharon Rooney – Actor