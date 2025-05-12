Michael Sheen shares touching tribute following father’s passing

Molly Stubbs

Michael Sheen has shared a poignant social media update following the death of his father, Meyrick Sheen, on Sunday 11 May.

On behalf of my family it is with heartbreaking sadness that I mark the passing of my beautiful father Meyrick Sheen today. We were with him throughout. There will never be anyone like him.

RIP Meyrick Sheen (1940 – 2025)❤️ pic.twitter.com/0jawp6L8jM — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) May 11, 2025

Meyrick was a British Steel Corporation personnel manager as well as a Jack Nicholson impersonator. He is survived by wife Irene, son Michael and daughter Joanne.

After sharing the tribute to his father on X, Sheen added a message of gratitude for care staff and shed further light on the image of his father, writing:

“Thank you to the amazing staff at Swn Y Mor care home and Morriston & NPT hospitals. Your kindness made all the difference. That beautiful portrait is by Roo Lewis. He loved it and so do we. X”

The update was met with an outpouring of support for the Good Omens actor, with fans wishing strength on Michael and his family.

Three hours after the original post, Sheen posted another update saying: “Thank you to everyone for your kind messages from me and my family.”

‘Happy life’

Meyrick Sheen was 85 at the time of his passing. He had suffered a heart attack in 2021 and received a quadruple bypass, prompting support for the British Heart Foundation.

Meyrick and Irene donated their son’s clothes to the BHF shop in their home of Port Talbot, with Meyrick saying “Thanks to my heart surgery I’ve been able to have an active and happy life.”

Michael is to play Owain Glyndŵr – the last Welsh-born Prince of Wales in a new production ‘Owain & Henry’ in August following his creation of the Welsh National Theatre.

