Michael Sheen to front BBC series investigating chemical contamination in Wales

Actor Michael Sheen is set to star in a new BBC series titled Buried, which will see him explore claims of chemical contamination near where he grew up in south Wales.

The Welshman, 56, is known for his portrayals of real people, including journalist Sir David Frost in Frost/Nixon (2008) and TV presenter Chris Tarrant in ITV drama Quiz (2020).

The star will front the two-part factual series which will build on the award-winning BBC Radio 4 podcast, Buried: The Last Witness and investigates the findings of Douglas Gowan, who discovered dangerously high levels of a toxic chemical escaping a landfill near farmland in South Wales.

It has been reported that Gowan discovered a fire-retardant chemical called poly-chlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) had been buried in dumpsites in the region, and believed that these chemicals would never biodegrade and were interfering with the local food chain.

In 2017, Sheen met with Gowan, who died in 2018 aged 74, after reading about his work on Wikipedia.

Following Gowan’s death, his confidential documents were shared with the BBC and used in the podcast.

In the upcoming series, Sheen will revisit the findings, and will meet with members of the affected communities, local councillors, forensic scientists, medical experts and investigative journalists as he looks into the region’s history.

Sheen said: “This is a story that has troubled Wales for decades, and for me, it’s deeply personal.

“I first met Douglas Gowan nearly 10 years ago, and his warnings about these chemicals stayed with me.

“In this series, we try to uncover the truth about what is beneath our feet, hear from the communities affected, and understand how something so insidious could stay buried for so long.

“It’s about seeking answers, but also about responsibility – what we do now matters for the future of these communities.”

The actor, who is known for starring in Good Omens as angel Aziraphale, was raised in Port Talbot in South Wales.

The series has been commissioned by BBC Factual and BBC Cymru Wales, and will be produced by entertainment companies Wall To Wall and Smoke Trail Productions.

Nick Andrews, head of commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, said: “This is a hugely important series anchored by Michael and his extraordinary connection the story.

“It builds on the award-winning podcast and is an important investigation which will shock many, both inside and outside of Wales.”

Jack Bootle, head of commissioning for specialist factual for the BBC, said: “All across the UK, we’re only just coming to terms with the possible impact of ‘forever chemicals’.

“As soon as I heard that Michael, one of our greatest storytellers, was so personally invested in the story, I knew this was a unique opportunity to create a series to captivate viewers and get them talking about this important environmental issue.”

The series is set to air on BBC Two, BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer, with further details to be announced.