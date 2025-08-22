Michael Sheen wishes luck to Welsh women’s team heading to Homeless World Cup

Michael Sheen has wished luck to the Welsh women’s street football squad as the team head to Norway for the Homeless World Cup.

It’s already been an historic year for Welsh football and for women’s football in particular – but for this group of inspiring women, the summer of a lifetime is just about to begin.

The Homeless World Cup begins in Oslo on Saturday (August 23) where 500 players from 63 teams representing 48 nations will be competing in men and women’s tournaments to become Homeless World Cup champions.

For the Welsh women’s team, the opportunity is more than just about sport – it’s about representing their country, building confidence, and showing what’s possible through teamwork and resilience.

Barriers

This year’s squad is made up of players from across Wales, each with lived experience of homelessness, insecure housing, or significant social barriers.

Over recent months, they have trained together through Street Football Wales’s national programme, supported by coaches and volunteers who understand the transformative role football can play in rebuilding lives.

Representing Wales this year will be:

Alicia Duke (Rhyl) – Alicia has been part of Street Football Wales for four years, seeing her local sessions grow from just four players to more than 20 each week. She joined to improve her football skills and support her mental health, and values the safe, welcoming environment where players lift each other up and grow together.

Tor “Peggy” Planner (Haverfordwest, originally from Kent) – Tor rediscovered her passion for football after joining Street Football Wales in June 2024, following a break due to mental health challenges. SFW has helped her rebuild confidence, set personal goals, and excel in her work and other sports. She hopes to give back by volunteering in the future – and fun fact: she’s a qualified clown.

‘Journey’

Georgia Roberts-Powell (Llantwit Major) – Georgia joined Street Football Wales after experiencing trauma and never imagining she’d play football again.

The programme reignited her love for the sport, gave her structure and purpose, and reminded her of her resilience. It has been a key part of her healing journey.

Bryony Davies (Haverfordwest) – Bryony started with Street Football Wales a year ago, and has already represented the team in a tournament in Ireland.

Now, she’s excited to take part in what she calls “the journey of a lifetime” by competing at the Homeless World Cup in Oslo.

Chloe Evans (Rhyl) – Chloe joined SFW in 2024 during a difficult period of homelessness, and later faced the loss of her father. Street Football has given her structure, community, and renewed confidence. She’s focused on staying healthy, growing personally, and supporting others through their own challenges.

Marie Tilley (Narberth) – An Ironman, cancer survivor, barber, fitness instructor, and mum, Marie first played Street Football in a Haverfordwest tournament three years ago – and instantly fell back in love with the game. She’s determined to give her all in Oslo and embrace the opportunity to represent Wales.

Mental health

Sam Lewtas (Merlin’s Bridge) – Sam has played football since the age of 10 but took a break after Covid. She joined SFW to get back into the game and meet new people, gaining confidence and improved mental health in the process. She aims to enjoy the Oslo experience while competing at the highest level – and is also training for her first marathon in 2026.

Claire Mantripp (Pembrokeshire) – A lifelong footballer, Claire joined Street Football to try the game’s fast, inclusive format and has loved the friendships she’s built. She finds football a great stress reliever and wants to keep playing for as long as possible – and one day, volunteer as a coach to share the joy of the game with others.

The team will be managed in Norway by former Wales international Jo Price.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of this group of players. Each of them has shown incredible commitment, resilience, and team spirit to earn their place at the Homeless World Cup.

“They’ve worked so hard to get here, and I’m excited to see them represent Wales in Oslo – not just as footballers, but as inspiring role models for what can be achieved when you believe in yourself and support each other.”

Michael Sheen, patron of Street Football Wales said: “Street Football Wales changes lives in the most extraordinary way.

“The players heading to Oslo are carrying more than just a football – they’re carrying stories of resilience, hope, and community that will inspire people across Wales and beyond.

“I’m so proud to see them wearing the Welsh shirt on the world stage, and I know they’ll give everything they have, on and off the pitch.”

Headlining the support the charity have received from across the private, public and third sector is a collaboration with women-led international contemporary fashion brand ALIGNE.

Fashion

The London-based fashion house have provided the squad with travel outfits, matching their groundbreaking collaboration with the Cymru Women’s National Team at the UEFA Euros in Switzerland this summer.

The Wallich, Wales’ largest homelessness and rough sleeping charity have also donated toward the squad’s transport costs.

Street Football Wales is a social inclusion charity that uses the power of football to support people who have experienced homelessness, mental health challenges, substance misuse, or social isolation.

Through free, weekly sessions across Wales, SFW provides a safe, welcoming space where anyone – regardless of ability – can play, make friends, and build confidence.

The charity also offers pathways to training, volunteering, and international opportunities such as the Homeless World Cup, helping participants develop skills on and off the pitch to create lasting change in their lives.

Supporters can follow the journey through Street Football Wales’s social media channels, where updates, player stories, and match results will be shared throughout the tournament as well as live streams of Wales’s games through SFW’s Facebook channel, beginning with a match against the USA at 3pm on Saturday

Those looking to support Street Football Wales in their work can donate here.

