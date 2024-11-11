Michael Sheen’s surprise donation to charity football match

Hollywood actor Michael Sheen is among a host of celebrities who’ve got behind a charity football match to help victims of domestic abuse in North Wales.

Global star Sheen, who has turned himself into a “not-for-profit actor”, has got the ball rolling with a surprise £250 gift.

He made the donation after hearing about the game being organised by the Wrexham Police FC football team in partnership with the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT).

The police team are set to play Supporting Charities FC, a squad of all-stars from the world of sport and entertainment, at 4pm on Sunday, November 17, at The Airfield stadium in Broughton.

Among those signed up for the opponents’ side are soap stars James Hooton who plays Emmerdale favourite Sam Dingle and David Kennedy, known for his role as Dirk Savage in Hollyoaks.

Actor and comedian James Bayes who starred in Prime TV series World on Fire, will also be among the star players of Supporting Charities FC, along with well-known faces from football’s lower leagues.

Multi-award winner Sheen, who comes from Port Talbot, sold his houses to ensure the 2019 Homeless World Cup went ahead in Cardiff.

He’s now using the money he earns from acting to fund more projects – including the charity football match in Broughton.

PACT have pledged to make a donation matching any amount raised on the day up to £1,000.

The Wrexham Police FC team is made up entirely of serving officers who give up their spare time to train and take part.

Sgt Dave Smith, a founder of Wrexham Police FC, said they have set dual goals for the game.

He said: “We want to raise as much as possible for the Domestic Abuse Safety Unit North Wales (DASU), and we’d also like to smash our overall fundraising total through the back of the net.”

“This year sees the 50th anniversary of North Wales Police we have already raised more than £47,000 since we started playing in charity matches 18 months ago.

“Now we would love to push that total up to £50,000 as the service marks its landmark anniversary.”

Life-changing

Sgt Smith was based with Wrexham police when he launched the side but is now stationed at Connah’s Quay from where he manages Deeside neighbourhood police.

He said: “It is such an important cause and one which can make a real difference to people’s lives, changing round the fortunes of entire families.”

Since being established in 1998, PACT has supported more than 2,500 community projects across North Wales – appropriately, much of it with money confiscated from criminals and recycled for the public good.

PACT works closely with North Wales Police’s neighbourhood policing teams, particularly the network of Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), to provide funding to community and voluntary groups.

Chair Ashley Rogers said: “Part of PACT’s mission is to support efforts to reduce crime and work to help the victims of crime in our community.

“DASU definitely does that every day of the week. It helps domestic abuse victims find a way out of the most desperate situations. There is no question it is deserving of all the support we can possible give it.”

Siwan Lloyd-Williams, DASU North Wales head of services, revealed the organisation receives a new referral from someone experiencing domestic abuse every 15 minutes.

She said: “Many people will experience this multiple times. Every 30 seconds a domestic abuse call is made to the police, and still it is estimated that less than 24% of domestic abuse cases are actually reported.

“DASU is extremely grateful to everyone involved in organising this football match. On behalf of the victims and their children who will receive support, safe accommodation, essential items such as clothes, toiletries and food as a result of the funds raised, we want to thank both teams, PACT and all those who are making donations to this appeal.”

Sgt Smith said he and the entire team were also thankful to everyone who has got behind the charity matches over recent months.

The squad has received strong support from Wrexham AFC owners, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Sgt Smith said: “They have donated about £20,000 for different games raising money for the children’s ward and the oncology department at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and a game for a little lad called Louie who has a rare genetic condition.”

Entry to the November 17 match will be ticket free but spectators will be able to make donations on the gate. There will also be fundraising activities on matchday and an online appeal has been set up where donations can be made in advance. In just a few days this has already reached £565 including the donation from Michael Sheen.

To donate to the online appeal for the Wrexham Police FC v Supporting Charity FC match visit: PACT CHARITY FOOTBALL MATCH IN AID OF DASU WITH WREXHAM POLICE FC | Localgiving

