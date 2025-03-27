Michelin-starred chef James Sommerin partners with Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) has collaborated with renowned Michelin-starred chef James Sommerin to bring a new level of luxury to its First Class service.

Launching on 7 April, an exclusive, limited-edition menu will be available for eight weeks on selected First Class services between Cardiff & Holyhead and Cardiff & Manchester.

Designed by James Sommerin and expertly delivered onboard by TfW chefs, the new menu showcases Transport for Wales and James’ passion for locally sourced, high-quality ingredients and his innovative approach to modern Welsh cuisine.

Expertise

James Sommerin, one of Wales’ most celebrated chefs, first gained a Michelin star at The Crown at Whitebrook in 2007 and has since established his Penarth-based restaurant, ‘Home,’ as a must-visit destination for food lovers.

His culinary expertise, which has earned acclaim from food critics and TV personalities alike, is now being brought to the tracks, offering passengers a premium dining experience while they travel.

James Sommerin said: “Bringing great food to unexpected places is something I’m passionate about, and I’m delighted to collaborate with Transport for Wales on this First Class menu.

“We’ve worked hard to create dishes which spotlight the best of Welsh ingredients while ensuring they are fresh, delicious, and perfectly suited for onboard dining.

“For me, it’s all about flavour first – making food that people genuinely enjoy while also celebrating Wales and everything it has to offer. This is a fantastic opportunity to elevate the service to another level, and I can’t wait for passengers to enjoy the menu.”

Highlights

Passengers can look forward to highlights such as: slow-braised Welsh feather blade of beef with caramelised shallot and Blaenafon cheddar crumb, seaweed egg custard with fresh crab and apple salad, and warm dark chocolate fondant with Merlin and orange cream.

Transport for Wales has also recently launched a state-of-the-art kitchen in Newport, dedicated to producing high-quality, sustainable dishes for passengers. Additionally, the collaboration includes a focus on sourcing ingredients from Welsh suppliers like Castell Howell to reduce carbon footprints.

Mark Roberts, TfW’s Head Chef, who collaborated closely with James on the menu, will oversee the delivery of the dishes, ensuring the onboard team maintains the highest standards of quality and service throughout the journey.

Transport for Wales’ Head Chef, Mark Roberts, added: “We’re excited to bring Michelin-starred dining to our First Class passengers. This menu marks the next chapter in our commitment to accessible, high-quality travel experiences.

“And with the launch of our new kitchen in Newport, we’re better equipped than ever to serve premium, locally sourced dishes. First Class dining on TfW has been a hidden gem for too long, and we’re excited to see more passengers discover and enjoy it.”

To make First Class dining more accessible, TfW has also partnered with Seatfrog, allowing passengers to easily bid for or purchase upgrades to First Class on selected services, for a fraction of the original price.

The limited-edition menu will be available exclusively for eight weeks, offering First Class passengers a taste of Michelin-starred dining as they travel across Wales and beyond.

Diners can enjoy two courses for £24.95 or three courses for £27.95. A 75cl bottle of house wine can be added, bringing the total to £37 for two courses or £40 for three courses.

TfW x James Sommerin – Full Menu

Starter

· Roasted parsnip soup, Vadouvan spice, truffle cream, chive oil

· Ham hock, leek and mustard terrine. Caramelised onion and thyme compote

· Seaweed egg custard. Fresh crab, apple and dill salad.

Main

· Slow braised Welsh feather blade of beef. Caramelised shallot, beef fat, sage and Blaenafon cheddar crumb

· Rosemary poached Cod. Potato mousse, parsley, caper, croutons

· Wye valley asparagus, broad bean, spinach tart. Soft poached egg, hazelnut vinaigrette

Dessert

· Warm dark chocolate fondant, Merlin and orange cream

· Wye valley Rhubarb, pink peppercorn tart and clotted cream.

· Selection of Welsh cheese

