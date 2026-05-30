Micro hydro power scheme planned for school

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

An application has been submitted for a renewable energy scheme that would generate electricity for a local school.

The proposed micro hydro development in Clydach Vale in the Rhondda would harness water from Nant Clydach Lake, with a pipeline running from an intake near the Lakeside Café to a new turbine house.

The proposed development of the hydro power scheme includes a pipeline running from the intake adjacent to Lake Side Cafe (close to Nant Clydach Lake in Clydach Vale) to a proposed turbine house.

A cable is also proposed from the turbine building to the connection point at Ysgol Nantgwyn where power will be provided.

The site stretches from the edge of Cwm Clydach Lake in Clydach Vale to De Winton Street Car Park in Tonypandy town centre and to Ysgol Nantgwyn to the east and south respectively.

The vast majority of the routes are underground but one section of pipeline across the Clydach Lake car park will be micro bore tunnelled into place while the rest will be “open trench buried”.

Other above ground works include a modest intake structure and the turbine powerhouse building which will also contain the control panel and generator.

Site proposals include new tree-planting for replacement works as part of tree removals needed to allow the development.

Final locations, species, and numbers are subject to agreement with specialist

consultees but trees will be replaced on at least a three-for-one basis unless otherwise agreed.

The planning statement submitted with the application says the scheme ultimately aims to progress the Rhondda Cynon Taf Council carbon reduction targets as well as national net zero targets.

A smaller hydro power system was previously approved in October 2008 and implemented by a community group.

The planning statement says it is understood the group are supportive of further hydro power schemes in the locality.

The existing scheme largely consists of a buried pipeline but includes a turbine, turbine enclosure, and works to a weir so the principles are similar to the new proposal.

The smaller scheme is located to the west of Cwm Clydach Lake at the western extent of the application site.

The intake of the 2008 scheme is located further west beyond the main settlement.