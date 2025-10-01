Microsoft deal with Welsh state schools extended

An agreement which gives all learners at Welsh state schools free access to Microsoft 365 at school and at home has been extended, following a new licensing deal.

Accessed through Hwb, Wales’ innovative digital learning platform, learners and teachers can download Microsoft 365 services at home, for free.

Wales’ was one of the first countries in the world to provide this initiative and since its introduction in 2019, over 1,450 schools have benefited and over 122,000 families, saving them £84.99 for a personal Microsoft 365 licence.

Devices

Alongside access to software over 320,500 devices, including laptops have been funded via the Hwb programme.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: “We were one of the first countries to invest in this way to support access to Microsoft 365 and building on this work, we are once again able to fully fund access for schools.

“This year we have invested £12 million in schools’ digital provision, and are fully committed to enhancing schools’ digital environments, with £167 million invested since 2019. This includes providing devices for learners and practitioners to ensure equity of access to digital technology.

“Having one agreement funded by Welsh Government demonstrates the commitment to digital equity and inclusion for our learners and help to ease the financial pressure on schools, enabling them to maximise the benefits of digital technology in education.

“Many learners already benefit from this agreement, but I want to raise awareness that these digital services are freely available for learners and teachers to use at home.”