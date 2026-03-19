Mid Wales moves forward on transport as Regional Transport Plan approved

Over £13 million of funding has been allocated to improve transport across Mid Wales, as the region moves from strategic planning towards practical, on-the-ground improvements.

Developed by Growing Mid Wales, as the region’s Corporate Joint Committee (CJC), in partnership with Ceredigion and Powys County Councils, the Mid Wales Regional Transport Plan has now been approved by the Welsh Government.

The majority of the funding is capital investment, meaning it will be spent on physical improvements focused on delivering transport infrastructure that improves everyday journeys.

This includes investment in active travel, bus infrastructure, electric vehicle charging and targeted improvements to key routes and places across the region.

The funding builds directly on the priorities and evidence set out in the Mid Wales Regional Transport Plan, which aims to improve regional connectivity, support sustainable travel choices, and improve access to employment, services and communities in a predominantly rural region.

It also reflects continued collaboration between Mid Wales local authorities through the CJC to deliver strategic transport improvements at a regional level.

The Regional Transport Plan has been shaped by engagement with communities, businesses and stakeholders across Mid Wales.

A public consultation on the draft plan took place in early 2025, inviting people to share their experiences of travelling in the region and highlight priorities for improvement.

Feedback highlighted the importance of safer walking and cycling routes, better public transport, improved rural connectivity and transport solutions that reflect the geography and character of Mid Wales, and this has directly informed the final plan and the schemes now being progressed.

Schemes being progressed include: phase 1 of Newtown Riverside active travel works; phase 1 of Brecon to Groesffordd active travel improvements; phase 1 of Brecon High Street transformation; improvements to bus infrastructure across both local authorities; expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across both local authorities; completion of Waunfawr to IBERS footway improvements; and phase 1 of Ridgeway Roundabout improvements.

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, and Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, Co-Chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Board, said: “The approval of the Mid Wales Regional Transport Plan and the confirmation of funding is an important step forward for our region.

“It gives us a strong platform to move from planning towards delivery and to start shaping transport improvements that respond to local needs.

“We would like to thank everyone who took part in the public consultation — your views directly informed this plan and will continue to guide how we prioritise investment across Mid Wales.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “I am delighted to confirm more than £13m of funding, as part of the Regional Transport Fund, to councils across mid Wales.

“This is a significant milestone for the region’s transport network as this money will directly benefit communities across all local authority areas, delivering real improvements to people’s daily lives.

“The schemes being funded reflect the priorities agreed in partnership between local authorities, Growing Mid Wales, Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.

“This collaboration will help deliver the connected, sustainable and affordable transport system that the people of mid Wales deserve.

“From transforming Brecon’s high street to boosting the number of electric vehicle charging points in Ceredigion; I’m proud that this investment will strengthen the economy and make life easier for people across the region.”

The full Regional Transport Plan is now available on the Growing Mid Wales website.

The plan sets out the region’s long-term transport vision, priorities and proposed interventions, providing a strategic framework to guide future transport investment, planning and delivery across Mid Wales.

You can sign up to the Growing Mid Wales newsletter to keep up to date with the latest developments as the Regional Transport Plan is implemented and moves into delivery: www.growingmid.wales/Newsletters