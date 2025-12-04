Mid Wales school leaves special measures watch after notable improvements

Amelia Jones

A school in mid Wales has been removed from special measures watch after recent inspection reported major improvements.

Inspectors found that Brecon High School had made sufficient progress across all areas highlighted in its previous core inspection, noting improvements in teaching, leadership, pupil outcomes, and overall school management.

The report highlighted a positive trajectory in GCSE results over the past three years with notable gains among more able pupils, particularly boys. Improvements were also seen in girls’ results, although progress for pupils eligible for free school meals remains inconsistent.

Attendance has risen significantly, now exceeding local, regional, and national averages.

Inspectors credited the school’s targeted initiatives including pastoral support programmes and strategies to engage pupils, which have helped improve attendance and encourage participation across all year groups.

Teaching and learning are said to have become more consistent, with professional development helping staff to plan lessons that build on students’ prior knowledge.

The appointment of a permanent headteacher and improvements to senior leadership have also created greater stability and a clearer strategic direction.

Financial management has improved, thanks to close collaboration with Powys County Council, putting the school on a firmer footing and projecting an in-year surplus for the first time in several years.

Health and safety issues raised in previous inspections have also been addressed following the school’s move to a new site.

Headteacher Rob Edwards said the achievement reflects “the teamwork and commitment of our entire school community” and highlighted the school’s ongoing ambition to improve further. “Today we pause to celebrate, but this is just the beginning of even bigger and better things for our pupils,” he said.

Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, Cllr James Gibson-Watt, said the milestone demonstrates “the hard work and commitment of the whole school community and the council’s ongoing support for school improvement.”

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education and Training in Wales confirmed the decision, and the full Estyn report is available on the Estyn website.