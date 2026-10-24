Mid Wales to receive £13.1m for transport improvements

Nation.Cymru staff

Almost £13.1 million has been allocated for transport projects across Mid Wales in 2027/28.

The Welsh Government funding will support road safety, highway improvements, public transport, walking and cycling schemes, and electric vehicle charging points in Ceredigion and Powys.

It follows just over £13 million allocated for 2026/27 after the Welsh Government approved the Mid Wales Regional Transport Plan in March.

Schemes announced under that earlier allocation included the first phases of Newtown Riverside walking and cycling works, improvements between Brecon and Groesffordd, and changes to Brecon High Street.

The programme also included completion of footway improvements between Waunfawr and IBERS, the first phase of improvements to Ridgeway Roundabout, and investment in bus infrastructure and electric vehicle charging across both counties.

The latest allocation will support further delivery and development of the regional plan, although a breakdown of individual schemes receiving funding in 2027/28 was not included in the announcement.

Cllr Shelley Childs, Ceredigion’s cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: “This continued higher level of support from Welsh Government shows that the Mid Wales region of Powys and Ceredigion is now receiving a fairer allocation of national transport funding.”

The plan was developed through Growing Mid Wales in partnership with the two councils. A public consultation in early 2025 highlighted demand for safer walking and cycling routes, better public transport and stronger connections between rural communities.

Its priorities include improving access to employment, education, healthcare and other services in a predominantly rural region.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, cabinet member for Greener Powys, said: “This funding is about getting practical improvements delivered for residents across Powys and Ceredigion.

“It gives us the opportunity to turn our regional transport plan into action — improving everyday journeys, strengthening rural connections and making it easier for people to access work, education, healthcare and essential services.”

The full Regional Transport Plan is available on the Growing Mid Wales website.

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