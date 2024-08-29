Mid Wales town centre to receive a makeover

A mid Wales town centre is to see improvements that will add to its appearance after a funding bid submitted to Powys County Council was successful.

Presteigne and Norton Town Council is to receive up to £50,710.80 towards the cost of refurbishing 10 business frontages on High Street, Broad Street, Hereford Street and Green End in Presteigne.

The funding is being provided in the form of a Welsh Government Placemaking Grant, through its Transforming Towns programme, in this instance, for up to 70% of the total cost.

The town council is working as a facilitator for the scheme, in partnership with the county council.

“More appealing”

Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys said: “We all want our Powys town centres to thrive and get plenty of footfall.

“These improvements will enhance the appearance of Presteigne’s High Street, and we hope that results in more trade and an added sense of pride.

“This work has been made possible thanks to our five town centre liaison officers who are supporting economic development across the county in 18 towns.”

Presteigne and Norton Mayor, Cllr Trevor Owens added: “The town council was fully behind the scheme to help local traders and business owners receive funding towards the upkeep of their shop fronts.

“It is all part of making the High Street more appealing to both local people and those visiting Presteigne – if more people are inclined to visit, this can only benefit those running businesses in the town.

“Well done to all parties involved in securing this grant, particularly the businesses for buying into the scheme and our Town Clerk, Tracey Price who has worked tirelessly on this on our behalf.”

“Central pillar”

Presteigne and Norton Town Council applied for the Placemaking Grant on behalf of the 10 businesses. It will not be retaining any of the money, only holding it until paid invoices for the work have been received.

The Transforming Towns programme in Mid Wales is supported by Powys and Ceredigion County Councils’ Economic Development and Regeneration Teams.

The Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme is focused on supporting the vibrancy of our town centres, developing green infrastructure, enabling job creation, and improving community facilities and access to services.

Bringing empty properties back into beneficial use is a central pillar of the programme, and Mid Wales has been allocated £7m since 2022 to deliver town centre Regeneration projects.

The Placemaking Grant is designed to be flexible, and delivered through the local authority, to support smaller scale interventions (up to £250,000 grant) that help improve town centres.

