Mike Peters’ charity holds first major event since rock star’s death

The Love Hope Strength Foundation which was co-founded by Mike Peters and his wife, Jules, is holding its first major fundraising event since The Alarm frontman lost his battle with cancer in April this year.

The ‘Red Rocks’ Solidarity Rock’n Roll Stroll takes place from 4th – 7th September 2025 in Mike and Jules Peters’ home village of Dyserth in North Wales for a weekend of festivities, friendship and fundraising.

The programme includes a Friday afternoon ‘Hike for Mike’ – a one and a half hour walk in Mike’s memory, a 10-mile beach walk on the Saturday, relaxation sessions in the Chapel studio and evenings with dinner and entertainment at The Red pub.

More information and to book a place click HERE

Jules Peters, chair of Love Hope Strength said: “This will be a very special long weekend of reflection, relaxation, revelry and rambling in and around The Red, the village pub I bought two years ago and now a much-loved hang-out. Whether you’ve been affected by cancer or grief yourself, want to be around others who believe in the power of positivity, or just want to enjoy great music, beautiful scenery and time to unwind, you are very, very, welcome.

“Mike was able to join us last year for some of the walk and he performed in The Red, so he’ll be missed enormously this time around, but I know the support of the group will carry me through. Over the past few months since we lost Mike, I have found giving hope to others helps my grief and so we’ll be doing a ‘Sunday Swab’ at The Red, so come and get on the stem cell register list and potentially save someone’s life in the future.

“We are so grateful to John Giddings, who runs the Isle of Wight Festival, for allowing us to bring our ‘Get on the List’ initiative with DKMS to their festival again this year. And it’s wonderful news that one of the festival goers who was swabbed at the 2018 festival has now been found to be a match and could potentially save a stranger’s life.”

Love Hope Strength Foundation, which has already signed up 250,000 people worldwide to the stem cell register, has been working in partnership with blood cancer charity DKMS at the Isle of Wight festival since 2013. Through this joint effort more than 550 people attending the Isle of Wight Festival in June this year were swabbed and signed up to the stem cell register with DKMS, which is a record number for the ‘Get on the List’ initiative.

DKMS holds the UK’s biggest register of potential stem cell donors. Anyone who orders a swab kit via the Love Hope Strength website goes onto the DKMS register, and is looked after all the way by DKMS if they are found to be a compatible match for someone needing a stem cell transplant.

DKMS spokesperson Deborah Hyde says: “We’re so grateful to everyone involved with Love Hope strength for their ongoing support of our work. By registering as a donor, you could give hope to people waiting to find their stem cell match, who are relying on the stem cell register for a second chance at life. Signing up is a quick and easy process involving some painless mouth swabs: if you are aged 17-55 and in general good health, you’re eligible to join the register with DKMS. And if you were then matched with someone needing a transplant, in nine out of ten cases donating is a simple, outpatient process similar to donating blood platelets.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the Love Hope Strength Foundation can do so HERE

Anyone who can’t get to The Red on 7th September can order a swab kit HERE

