Milestone National Eisteddfod kicks off this weekend

Nation Cymru staff

The countdown is on as the National Eisteddfod gets underway this weekend, with thousands of visitors expected to descend on Llantwd to celebrate Wales’s largest festival of language and culture which marks its 850th year in 2026.

This year’s Eisteddfod is set in the area known as y Garreg Las, taking its name from the distinctive local bluestone. The catchment area spans three regions — Pembrokeshire, south Ceredigion, and west Carmarthenshire. The shared area will celebrate the unique character, culture and attractions of the three counties through an exciting programme of live music, demonstrations, talks, children’s activities and interactive experiences throughout the week.

Carmarthenshire County Council is working closely with Ceredigion County Council and Pembrokeshire County Council in the Pentre’r Garreg Las area on the Maes. Visitors to Pentre’r Garreg Las can look forward to a range of events and activities showcasing the very best of Carmarthenshire, including:

Who When About Y Cardi Bach Saturday 1 August, 2pm Step back in time with Emyr Phillips as he explores the story of the Cardi Bach – the railway that linked Whitland and Cardigan and played a vital role in the life of local communities for generations. Plant y Garreg Las Sunday 2 August, 11am A performance of the song “Croeso i Fro’r Garreg Las” by young people from 50 primary schools across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion. National Wool Museum Family show Sunday 2 August, 3pm Discover fascinating stories about Wales’ woollen industry and learn more about the people, traditions and heritage that form part of one of the nation’s most important industries. Wes wes weth! Monday 3 August, 12pm Guests from the three counties discuss their dialect differences. Blas o’r Fro Tuesday 4 August, 4pm Join Carwyn Graves to discover the stories, traditions and produce that give the Bluestone Region its unique flavour. Supported through the Welsh Government Food and Drink Events and Festivals Small Grants Scheme. Our Rivers, Our Sea, Our Data Wednesday 5 August, 3pm Community-led monitoring of the rivers of west Wales. A taste of the Region with Lisa Fearn Wednesday 5 August, 1pm and 4pm Enjoy a live cooking demonstration with Lisa Fearn. Discover local flavours, fresh ideas and the stories behind the ingredients that make the Bluestone Region so special. Supported through the Welsh Government Food and Drink Events and Festivals Small Grants Scheme. Y Llanw Friday 7 August, 9:30am and 4:30pm Join a band from Ysgol Bryngwyn Llanelli for an energetic live performance Wellbeing in the Garreg Las area Friday 7 August, 2pm Join representatives from the three counties Public Services Boards for a discussion on wellbeing across the region.

A full timetable of activities and competitions taking place throughout the week is available on the National Eisteddfod of Wales website: What’s on | Eisteddfod

Public Transport to the Maes

Transport for Wales operates a regular shuttle bus to the Maes from Carmarthen station. This is a free shuttle service and the buses are accessible for wheelchair users.

This year, you can catch the TrawsCymru T5 Bus service straight to the Eisteddfod in Llantwd from Cardigan or Fishguard. To access this, the 460 bus service is providing a link between Carmarthen and Cardigan via Newcastle Emlyn Monday to Saturday. Change in Cardigan for onward travel to the Maes on the T5 service or Shuttle Bus.

If you’re travelling by car, make sure you follow the yellow Eisteddfod signs to reach the Maes.

For more information about how getting to the Maes, visit the Eisteddfod website – Getting to the Maes | Eisteddfod

Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, Cllr Linda Evans said: “We’re delighted to be involved in this year’s National Eisteddfod.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the Welsh language, culture and our communities while showcasing Carmarthenshire.

“I would encourage everyone to visit the Eisteddfod and experience all it has to offer”.

For more information about the Eisteddfod, visit the National Eisteddfod website and Carmarthenshire County Council’s website

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