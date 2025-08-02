Milford Haven man jailed for drugs offences after scooter crash

A man found with cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth up to £9,000 when he crashed an electric scooter has been jailed for five years.

Justin Cadwell, of Milford Haven, was already under investigation for possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply when he was involved in a collision at Hakin Point that left him unconscious earlier this year.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers were alerted to a collision involving an e-scooter by the force control room at just after 7pm on March 1, 2025.

At the scene of the crash, they found 29-year-old Cadwell and another rider laying on the floor next to an electric scooter.

While waiting for an ambulance to attend, the officer spotted a large, clear plastic bag containing herbal cannabis hanging out of Cadwell’s coat pocket. As paramedics cut open his coat, they inadvertently cut into a bag of white powder that was concealed in his sleeve. A further bag of white powder was found in his coat, along with £570 cash in a shoulder bag.

Obstructive

After regaining consciousness, Cadwell became obstructive to both police and paramedics, with officer suspecting he was under the influence of controlled substances.

Cadwell was taken to hospital to be assessed for any injuries, and was later taken in to police custody.

The substances found in his coat were identified as cocaine with a street value of between £7,080 and £9,200, and he was charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

Cadwell was already under investigation for drugs offences at this time, following a stop check of his car in the Hampshire area in August 2024. A search of the vehicle revealed large amounts of nitrous oxide, cocaine, cannabis and ketamine.

Personal use

Cadwell claimed the substances were all for personal use, and not for supply.

A search of his home in Observatory Avenue, Milford Haven, resulted in further quantities of cannabis, cocaine, cutting agent and over £25,000 in cash being recovered.

The drugs had a street value of between £5,031 and £6,191.

Cadwell was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of nitrous oxide with intent to supply, possession of ketamine, and possession of criminal property.

He appeared at Swansea Crown Court on July 24, where he was jailed for five years for the offences, as well as receiving a two-year driving disqualification for failing to provide a blood sample.

Detective Sergeant Vinny Barrett said: “This was a very thorough investigation by our officers, who were proactive in stopping Cadwell’s vehicle out of the force area, and conducted a subsequent search of his home in Pembrokeshire.

“We believe this sentence will have disrupted the supply of cocaine, ketamine and cannabis in the Milford Haven area, which is a positive result for the community.”

