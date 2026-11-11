Miliband accused of ‘cosying up to Russell Brand’ in 2015 interview

Will Meakin-Durrant, Press Association Political Staff

Ed Miliband has been accused of “cosying up to Russell Brand”, after he recorded an interview in the now-disgraced comedian’s flat.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said Labour MPs “should be ashamed” that their former party leader appeared in the video, recorded in 2015 before Brand’s crimes were exposed.

The interview was posted online as part of Brand’s show The Trews, as Mr Miliband tried to win over young voters in his ultimately doomed attempt to become prime minister.

Lucy Powell, who was vice chairwoman of Labour’s election campaign in 2015, earlier this week said the recording took place in a “different era” when Brand had a “powerful platform”.

Brand, 51, was jailed for 10-and-a-half years on Monday for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three TV and radio workers during his rise to international fame.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mrs Badenoch accused Mr Miliband of personally blocking a decision to approve drilling at the Rosebank oilfield in the North Sea, when he was energy secretary.

“He called Rosebank ‘climate vandalism’, but then he also thought cosying up to Russell Brand would make him prime minister,” she added.

“So, I don’t think we need to trust his judgment.”

Labour MPs shouted “shame” in response to her remarks.

Mrs Badenoch hit back: “They’re saying ‘shame’.

“They’re right – the Foreign Secretary should be ashamed.”

Responding, Prime Minister Andy Burnham did not address Mrs Badenoch’s comments about Mr Miliband.

He said: “We will take a further decision on Rosebank in due course, as well as building a renewable energy future.”

Ms Powell, who is now the Education Secretary, told Sky News earlier this week the Brand interview with Mr Miliband took place “a long time ago”.

She added: “We were in very different times. We weren’t in the social media age at the time, so where you could maybe search things up and see allegations or things about somebody at the time.

“As I say, if there was any suggestion at all we were dealing with someone who was a known sexual predator at the time then, of course, no-one would have done that.

“But, as I say, he was a well-known public figure.

“Lots of people, from Hollywood to the BBC to many others, gave this person a very, very powerful platform.”

Ms Powell said “it was a different era” and she urged women to “come forward” if they experience rape or sexual assault.

“You will be supported,” she continued. “You will be believed. You will be taken seriously.”