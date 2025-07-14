Miliband says UK’s way of life ‘under threat’ amid extremes of heat and rainfall
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said Britain’s way of life is “under threat” from climate change as the Met Office said extremes of heat and rainfall are becoming the norm.
The latest state of the UK climate report, published in the Royal Meteorological Society’s International Journal of Climatology, shows the impact of human-caused global warming on the UK’s weather, seas, people and wildlife.
From earlier spring events in nature to record warm periods in 2024, which have already been beaten again this year, Met Office experts say the UK’s climate is “notably different” from just a few decades ago.
Sea levels
The report details the climate in 2024, and over the longer term, highlighting how the UK has warmed at a rate of about 0.25C a decade and is now about 1.24C warmer than from 1961 to 1990.
For the first time, the report also found UK sea levels to be rising faster than the global average.
The Energy Secretary called the findings “a stark warning” to take action on climate and nature.
“Our British way of life is under threat,” Mr Miliband told the PA news agency.
“Whether it is extreme heat, droughts, flooding, we can see it actually with our own eyes, that it’s already happening, and we need to act.
“That’s why the Government has a central mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower and tackle the climate crisis.”
On those who oppose Labour’s green policies, he said: “(U)nless, we act on the cause of what is happening, the cause of what is changing our climate, then we will be betraying future generations.”
He spoke during a visit to a project restoring a rare alkaline fen at Hinksey Heights, Oxfordshire, with Environment Secretary Steve Reed, ahead of the report’s release.
Conservationists told the ministers how the fen, which is part of a national effort to expand the country’s best freshwater habitats, was helping to boost wetland biodiversity and sequester planet-heating carbon in the atmosphere.
Responding to the report, Mr Reed told PA it “lays absolutely bare the damaging impact of climate change on people living in this country”.
But he said that through projects like the fen, “we’re tackling the problem of nature loss and also we’re tackling the problem of climate change at the same time”.
Criticised
One year in, Labour has been fiercely criticised over its approach to the environment, including concerns around planning reforms sidelining nature in pursuit of growth.
The Environment Secretary defended the Government’s actions, pointing to boosting funding for sustainable farming and developing the nature restoration fund so that money from house builders goes towards more impactful landscape-scale projects.
“We’d become one of the most nature-depleted countries on earth,” he said. “This Government is calling time on that decline.”
Elsewhere, the report said that the last three years have been in the top five warmest on record for the UK.
Last year was the fourth warmest in records dating back to 1884, while the year had the warmest May and warmest spring on record – already beaten by 2025’s record hot spring.
But Mike Kendon, Met Office climate scientist and lead author of the report, said: “It’s the extremes of temperature and rainfall that is changing the most, and that’s of profound concern, and that’s going to continue in the future.”
The hottest summer days have warmed about twice as much as average summer days have in the past decade in some parts of the UK, according to new analysis in the report.
And as the UK’s climate warms, it is also getting wetter, with extremes of rainfall, floods and storms in 2024, as in recent years.
Wet winter
England and Wales had the wettest winter from October 2023 to March 2024 on record in more than 250 years, as floods hit Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, the West Midlands and eastern Scotland.
But while red warnings were issued for storm Isha in January and storm Darragh in December, observations do not currently suggest the UK is becoming stormier or windier.
Overall, however, the country’s weather is changing because of rising greenhouse gases pushing up global temperature, Mr Kendon said, with records being broken “very frequently”.
“Every year that goes by is another upward step on the warming trajectory our climate is on,” he said.
“Observations show that our climate in the UK is now notably different to what it was just a few decades ago.”
The report also said tide gauge records since the 1900s show sea level rise around the UK is speeding up, with two-thirds of the rise of that time taking place in just the last three decades.
Dr Svetlana Jevrejeva, from the National Oceanography Centre, said the UK’s coasts would start to see more events where rising sea levels combined with high tides would lead to coastal inundation, even without storms.
“This extra sea level rise contribution is leading to an increase in the frequency of extreme sea levels and an intensification of coastal hazards,” she said.
To highlight the impact of the UK’s warming climate on wildlife, the report drew on Nature’s Calendar, a volunteer-fed database of the natural signs of the changing seasons managed by the Woodland Trust.
Records for 2024 show that spring was earlier than average for 12 of the 13 spring events monitored, and the earliest in the data running back to 1999 for frogspawn appearing and blackbirds nesting.
The period of the year in which leaves were on trees from spring to autumn was also longer than average, mostly because of the earlier spring in 2024.
Chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, Professor Liz Bentley, said the report reinforced the “clear and urgent signals of our changing climate”.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
This man is the most dangerous ideologue in politics.
Says a supporter of the anti-science, climate change denying Reform UK. Man made climate change is happening.
Those who deny this, like the extremists at Reform UK are the one’s who are dangerous and through their selfishness want to condemn future generations to exposure to the awful impacts that it will bring.
I have never denied that the climate is changing: the impending climate ‘catastrophe’ however, is scientifically baseless, as is the notion that it’s entirely driven by humans. If renewables are the answer then why do they need to be subsidised, and why have energy bills soared?
There is impending climate crisis coming. The world is heating up beyond a point of no return. How blind are you?
Only you are wrong.
But hey ho.
https://showyourstripes.info/c/europe/unitedkingdom/cardiff/
That Cardiff graph indicates the ‘heat island’ effect due to increased urban development over the years. Do you have a graph of a rural weather station (think there’s one upstream of Aberystwyth) where the urban heat island has no effect?
Dodgy graphs, straight out of the Climate Alarmist Welcome pack. I’ll tell you what Jeff, why don’t you lot all get rid of your cars, disconnect from the gas main, only use renewable electricity, stop flying, and get a heat pump. Lead by example.
Graphs correspond with how severe our temperatures in the UK. We have a few years where the temperatures in Cardiff have gone over the 30 degrees. Everyone compares to 1976. Then only Britain burnt. Now the whole world is burning. Quite literally.
Sorry dude. You are in the wrong. Deal with it.
I see that you’re very fond of red herring.
Driven a lot by the daily wail, torygraph and murdoch and gbeebies, that conspiracy channel.
Levenson 2 should have been and gone by now but malign influences still litter the UK.
That may be so but I’d say the most dangerous Amphora that can hold the most anti-democratic toxic ideas like locking up anyone who does not agree with him. He and Twmp are soul mates…
There are still too many concessions given to house builders, building on green spaces when we should be preserving them and building solar farms is just wrong . Plenty of empty houses to fill the need, solar on roofs and stop building empty business parks on green spaces (Cardiff parkway).
Definitely has become an issue for my hone since I bought it 26 yrs ago.Really need to spend money to adapt to these no longer rare heat spikes.
Has Millipede given up his chauffeur driven gas guzzler yet ? Loads of those chugging around London carrying blokes who need to feel important.
He’s clocked up more than 23,000 air miles since the last election apparently. Classic socialists – the rules are for other people, but never them.
Classic diversion tactics. Talk about everything except the crisis and the solution and leave the planet barren for the next generation. Selfish. Very selfish.
Adrian is very fond of red herring
The proof is all around you not just in this country in Europe and around the world FLOODS FIRES EXCESIVE HEAT THE EXPERTS POINT TO CLIMATE CHANGE but politicians from the right Reform and Tory in deny it is happening and politicians are such experts believe the experts not the politicians
Honestly, are we really doing this again? The same crowd rallies behind someone whose credibility is long gone. Yes, climate has always changed, Wales was once under ice! Where’s the hard proof this time? And now, as soon as we get a rare spell of good weather, people insist wind farms and solar panels will save us? In a country where sun is practically mythical? What’s triggered this is a failure of political oversight. Drought and sewage is a physical manifestation of decades of under-investment, profiteering and failure of regulation. This is never mentioned by Miliband who thank God was… Read more »