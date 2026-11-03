Military personnel and veterans offered free travel on Remembrance dates

Nation.Cymru staff

Serving military personnel and veterans will be able to travel for free on Transport for Wales rail services and TrawsCymru buses during this year’s Remembrance period.

The offer, part of an industry-wide initiative, is intended to support members of the Armed Forces community travelling to remembrance events across Wales and the borders.

Free rail travel will be available on three dates in November.

On Friday, November 6, eligible passengers can travel free to and from Cardiff Central Station to attend Transport for Wales’ Remembrance Service.

The offer will also apply across all Transport for Wales rail services on Remembrance Sunday, November 8, and Armistice Day, Wednesday, November 11.

Free travel on all TrawsCymru bus services will be available on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

The scheme is open to serving members of the Armed Forces and veterans. Serving personnel travelling in uniform will be eligible, while those not in uniform must present valid identification.

Accepted forms of identification include a valid Ministry of Defence-issued MOD90 identity card, a Veterans Railcard, Veterans Oyster Card or Ministry of Defence-issued Veterans ID Card.

Other documentation confirming veteran status, such as proof of pension, will also be accepted.

Transport for Wales said it was proud to honour the service and sacrifice of members of the Armed Forces community through the initiative.

The free travel offer will allow eligible passengers to attend services and commemorative events without having to pay for their journeys on the specified dates.