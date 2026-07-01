Million-pound drugs operation run from Swansea home leads to jail sentence

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who ran a drugs operation worth almost £1.5 million from his Swansea home has been jailed for five years after police uncovered large quantities of controlled drugs and evidence of high-value postal deliveries.

Jason Partridge, 41, and Samantha Phillips, 40, both of Fforestfach, came to the attention of police after officers executed a drugs warrant at their home in February 2024.

During the search, officers seized boxes addressed to Partridge containing large quantities of Class C drugs. They also discovered chocolate tubs filled with recorded delivery receipts, including one for a parcel valued at £15,000.

Police found further evidence on Phillips’ mobile phone, including a price list for the drugs allegedly being sold by Partridge.

A financial investigation later found that six bank accounts linked to Partridge had received £1,483,930.80 in unexplained credits between February 2018 and April 2024. Investigators said there was no evidence of any legitimate source of income.

Partridge admitted possession of criminal property and pleaded guilty to possessing the Class C drugs pregabalin, zopiclone, bromazolam, tramadol, anabolic steroids and diazepam.

He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Phillips pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of anabolic steroids and diazepam.

She received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Detective Inspector Richard George said: “Jason Partridge was running a million-pound drugs operation from his modest home in Fforestfach and was not involved in any legitimate form of employment or other legal work.

“He wanted to cheat the system; to get rich quick with the aid of illegal substances. It has, happily, blown up in his face.

“He involved his partner in his illegal enterprise and has brought her very close to joining him in being sent to prison.

“This is yet another sentence that shows that we will target and arrest those involved in the illegal drugs trade. They will not evade the law for long – they will be brought to justice in the end.”