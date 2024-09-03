Million pound improvements to North Wales and Borders Railway stations

Transport for Wales has completed a million-pound investment into two railway stations.

Improvements at Flint and Runcorn East stations include CCTV, help points, customer waiting and cycle shelters, seating, lighting, waste facilities and signage.

Flint station works also included improvements to the ticket office, waiting rooms, water refill units, toilet refurbishments, new customer information screens and landscaping, and was supported by £90,000 funding from Railway Heritage Trust.

Additionally, as part of Transport for Wales’ (TfW) wider Social and Commercial Development Plan, a disused building at Flint has been transformed into two new community rooms and a staff room.

Preview

Local councillors were recently invited to preview the new community spaces as TfW begins its search for a new tenant to move in later this year.

The Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates said: “These much needed refurbishments will make a real difference for station users.

“By providing space for community groups, social enterprises, and local businesses – these stations will become important hubs within the communities they serve.”

Kim Hawkins, Head of Customer Operations (North) said: “These station improvements offer tangible benefits to our passengers at Flint and Runcorn East stations. This investment will ensure the stations are more welcoming places for passengers and visitors.”

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategy Lead added: “This is a big transformation and opportunity for Flint. The space looks fantastic and we’re looking forward to further engaging with the community and working with a tenant who will give back as they are doing at the community cafe in Llandudno Junction, Community fridge in Tywyn, money advice service in Abergele, cycle loan at Bangor plus many more.”

The improvements at Flint are being complemented by Network Rail’s ‘Access for All’ for scheme which is currently underway at the station. This will mean all passengers, including those with limited mobility and those carrying heavy luggage or pushchairs, will have a step-free, accessible route to and between platforms.

