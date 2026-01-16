Millions to be invested to restore Grade I listed castle for future generations

A castle at a popular Welsh heritage attraction will be closed for three months to begin essential roof repairs and conservation work.

St Fagans Museum, where the castle is located, is Wales’ most popular heritage attraction and ranks among the UK’s top ten free attractions as voted by TripAdvisor users.

The work is part of a major investment by the Welsh Government into Amgueddfa Cymru’s historic buildings.

The Grade I listed castle, one of the most significant historic buildings at St Fagans National Museum of History, will undergo roof refurbishment over the next two years, protecting the building’s long-term future.

The castle closure forms part of £1.8million the Welsh Government is providing this financial year for improvement works across the St Fagans site. This includes for restoration work on the museum’s historic glasshouses – the only two remaining in the grounds from the late nineteenth century.

This restoration is also supported by a significant grant from Colwinston Charitable Trust, along with a number of other contributors.

The Welsh Government is also working with Amgueddfa Cymru to carry out building condition surveys across the St Fagans site to inform future investment priorities.

The St Fagans investment is part of a wider programme of additional support for Amgueddfa Cymru totalling £11.5m. This is on top of the £5million capital Amgueddfa Cymru receives as part of its annual grant funding.

Jack Sargeant, Minister for Culture, said: “St Fagans Castle is a treasured part of our national story, and this investment will ensure it can be enjoyed by visitors for generations to come. Once the work is complete, the hope is that the public will be able to explore some of the upstairs again.

“This is about more than one building. We’re investing nearly £11.5million this financial year to care for our national museums, for essential works at National Museum Cardiff and the transformation of the National Slate Museum.

“Our Priorities for Culture set out a clear ambition for Wales’ collections and historic assets to be protected and used to support learning, creativity and wellbeing. This investment delivers on that commitment, ensuring our most loved heritage sites remain at the heart of communities across Wales.”

Jane Richardson, Chief Executive of Amgueddfa Cymru, added: “The works which are starting at St Fagans Castle this month will help to safeguard the building for the future and we are extremely grateful to the Welsh Government for their investment. I’m delighted that along with Colwinston Charitable Trust, Welsh Government are also supporting the restoration of our historic glasshouses at St Fagans.

“It’s exciting to see so much work taking place to protect, conserve and develop our museums right across Wales, which will ultimately help us to widen access to the national collection for everyone.”