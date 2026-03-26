Millions to upgrade historic library and protect Welsh stories

Over £3m has been invested to help modernise the National Library of Wales, protecting historic collections, improving visitor spaces, boosting digital access and helping the Library reach net zero by 2030.

The largest share of the investment – nearly £1.5m – has improved the bookstacks where collections of national significance are stored, securing safe, long-term preservation for millions of historic items telling the story of Wales.

Over £500k has transformed the Library’s public spaces. Visitors will benefit from a more welcoming entrance, new exhibition spaces and a refreshed children’s play area making the library more inclusive and family friendly.

A further £421k has helped modernise digital infrastructure, strengthen cyber security and launch a new Data Foundry, bringing Welsh heritage online so more people can explore it from anywhere.

The remaining £670k supports the library’s journey to net zero by 2030, improving energy efficiency and maximising the output of newly installed solar panels.

This announcement comes alongside a £55,000 investment in public libraries across Wales through the National Year of Reading, ensuring resources are available to every local authority’s library and encouraging people of all ages to read for pleasure.

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant said: “The National Library of Wales holds the memory of our nation, millions of stories, documents and artefacts that belong to every one of us.

“This investment ensures those treasures are protected for generations to come, while opening the Library’s doors wider to families, communities and digital users across Wales and beyond.”

On a recent visit, the Minister saw how the wide range investment has transformed the historic Library.

Chief Executive at the National Library of Wales, Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Minister to the Library and to have the opportunity to show how the funding is making a positive difference across a number of areas.

“We were pleased that the Minister could see the significant progress with decarbonisation and how the Library is working with local companies for the benefit of the community as a whole.

“We also showcased the work to develop new exhibition spaces as well as improvements to the visitor and user experience.

“At the heart of the Library’s mission is developing collections that tell the story of the people of Wales and seeing conservation work in action demonstrate the importance of collection care.”