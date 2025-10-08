Mini industrial estate plans approved

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Planners have given the go-ahead to a scheme that will create a mini industrial estate in the south-west corner of a Welsh county.

In May, a planning application was lodged by Mr and Mrs Evans, who wanted to develop 13 commercial storage and light industrial yard compounds on land off the former Haul Road, west of Brynygroes in Ystradgynlais, Powys.

The scheme includes the installation of security fencing and access gates for each individual unit.

The site lies next to a large housing development of 110 homes currently under construction at Brynygroes.

Planning agent Richard Banks of Evans Banks Planning Limited outlined the proposal in a detailed planning statement submitted alongside the application.

Local demand

Mr Banks said: “The site is capable of delivering 13 small / modest commercial plots suitable for low-level starter and small businesses in search of a small compound to store plant and machinery or to provide storage and distribution.

“The proposals would be seen as utilising the existing Haul Road for all access in very much the same manner as the former opencast site would have regularly required HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicles) access to and from that development.

“Multiple daily lorry movements to the opencast site were commonplace.”

Mr Banks explains that the applicants are aware of a strong local demand for this type of commercial and industrial unit in the area.

He said: “The applicants have experienced such small business demand for modest storage and light industrial space at their facility at Woodlands Business Park at Ystradgynlais.

“The development of the site will ensure a deliverable source of future employment land for the Ystradgynlais growth area in which it lies, which has seen an under supply of commercial opportunities prior to and since the adoption of the current LDP (Local Development Plan).

“The development of the site will help to redress this imbalance.”

Recommendation

Senior Planning Officer Catherine James said: “In terms of the landscape, the site is well screened from any existing properties by mature woodland that includes a tree preservation order along the A4067 and extending up to the west of the site.”

Ms James explained that the site is on land next to a former landfill site and also falls in an area defined as a development high risk area for mining.

Ms James said: “The Mining Remediation Authority have been consulted.

“Whilst it is acknowledged that that old mining workings could be present, it considers that as the proposed development does not require significant groundworks or earthworks and it does not object to this planning application.

In light of the above it is considered that the proposed development complies with relevant planning policy and the recommendation is one of conditional consent.”

A sustainable drainage application still needs to be approved before building work can start.