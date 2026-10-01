Miniature trees to take centre stage at Welsh bonsai show

Bonsai enthusiasts are being invited to a two-day show in west Wales next month, where visitors can bring along their own miniature trees for expert advice and try their hand at styling one.

The historic Aberglasney heritage garden is set to host the two-day Dragon Bonsai Autumn Show on 10 and 11 October 2026.

The Dragon Bonsai Club hopes the free event will appeal to experienced bonsai enthusiasts as well as those considering owning their first tree, with a new dedicated display of Shohin, or smaller bonsai trees.

The show will feature Shohin bonsai alongside larger indoor and outdoor trees, with bonsai tools, wire and handmade pots created by a member of the club also available to buy.

An open clinic will be available for anyone who has a tree and needs advice, where members of the Dragon Bonsai club will provide advice on care and offer ideas on styling. There will also be opportunities for visitors to try styling a Bonsai tree.

Simon Evans, Chairman of the Dragon Bonsai Club said: “Following on from our successful spring show back in March we are now looking forward to holding our Autumn Show at Aberglasney.

“It is the perfect backdrop for our event. We hope that all those who enjoy the beauty of Bonsai trees will come along and visit us and possibly consider joining our club which meets weekly at Aberglasney.”

Helen Scutt, Aberglasney Gardens’ Director, added: “We are pleased to host the Dragon Bonsai Club meetings each Sunday at Aberglasney and look forward to the Autumn Show being held in the mansion. We hope visitors to the Gardens will enjoy this unique Bonsai experience.”

Entrance to the Dragon Bonsai Autumn Show, open from 10am on both the Saturday and Sunday, is free of charge. However, normal admission fees to Aberglasney Gardens will apply.

For more information on the Dragon Bonsai Club, visit their site here.

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