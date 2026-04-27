Minimal support for Reform UK fuel tax protests

The only vehicles which attended the demonstration on Monday morning were a double-decker bus and a taxi, both of which featured the party’s branding.

There was also a male pedestrian who appeared to be waiting for the protest to start.

An AI-generated advert for the event posted on social media by Reform UK featured dozens of vehicles – including tractors, lorries and vans – in the shadow of the Houses of Parliament.

Reform UK’s Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick posted on X on Sunday night urging people to “join us at 9am in Whitehall in your car to demand action”.

Speaking after stepping off the bus – which struggled to find somewhere to park before stopping outside the Treasury – he told reporters: “We’ve been driving around central London, we’ve been talking to punters, people have been hooting their horns in support of us.

“We’re here to send a very strong message to Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor: do something now to help our hard-pressed motorists.

“Chancellors and finance ministers all over the world, from Australia to Germany to Sweden to Spain to Ireland, are acting to lighten the load.”

He went on: “Everyone is suffering at the moment as a result of the surging cost of fuel.

“If you fill up petrol at the forecourt, 55% of that is tax.

“Rachel Reeves at the Treasury, she’s raking it in at the moment, and we’re just asking her to do a little bit to help working people across the country.”

Reform UK is calling on Ms Reeves not to go ahead with the increase in fuel duty planned for September, and to implement an “emergency cut now”.

Mr Jenrick added: “If you’re listening, Rachel Reeves – and I did invite her here today last week, she didn’t say that – but if she’s cowering at one of the windows of the Treasury behind us, listen.

“Listen to the millions of Brits who are finding life hard at the moment. Take action. Lighten the load. Cut fuel duty now.”

Pump prices surged following the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East on February 28, because of Iran’s stranglehold on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The average price of a litre of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts remains about 25p and 49p respectively higher than before the war began, despite a slight drop in recent days.

Fuel price protests caused major disruption in the Republic of Ireland for several days earlier this month, including by blocking motorways and depots.

There were also demonstrations in the north of Ireland.