Minimarket owner fined after rat infestation

Nation.Cymru staff

The owner of a minimarket and his company have been ordered to pay more than £9,000 after a rat infestation led to the business being closed twice over concerns for public health.

Jeyaratnam Pathmastri, of Heol Muston in Ely, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 12 May where he pleaded guilty to three charges relating to food hygiene offences alongside his company, Family Choice T&N Ltd.

The prosecution followed an investigation by Shared Regulatory Services after a member of the public complained in August 2024 about rat droppings and contaminated food at the Family Choice Minimarket in Ely.

The complaint was made after a customer bought a loaf of bread from the shop and later discovered holes in the packaging.

Council officers visited the premises on 19 August and found what they described as clear evidence of an active rat infestation throughout the store.

Inspectors discovered rat droppings on the shop floor, on food shelves and in storage areas, while some food packaging had been gnawed and damaged by pests.

A food hygiene inspection carried out during the visit resulted in the business receiving a food hygiene rating of zero, meaning urgent improvement was required.

Investigators later established that the business had been dealing with rat problems since at least April 2024 through pest control contractors.

However, officers said essential actions to prevent the infestation worsening, including sealing holes and improving cleaning standards, had not been carried out.

Because of the health risks posed by the infestation, the shop met the legal threshold for closure and agreed to shut voluntarily.

The landlord of the premises, who is also Mr Pathmastri’s brother, agreed to close the business on his behalf while officers investigated further.

Although cleaning and pest control work was later undertaken and the store briefly reopened, fresh complaints were received only days later.

When officers returned, they again found fresh rat droppings, damaged food and poor hygiene conditions, leading to a second voluntary closure.

Over subsequent weeks the business carried out further pest-proofing work, removed damaged materials and completed a deep clean before being allowed to reopen.

Multiple inspections

Shared Regulatory Services said officers and pest control specialists carried out multiple inspections before deciding the premises no longer posed an immediate risk to public health.

Councillor Norma Mackie, Cardiff Council’s cabinet member responsible for Shared Regulatory Services, said businesses had a duty to ensure effective pest control measures were in place.

“The evidence of an active rodent infestation presented a significant risk of food contamination, which can have serious consequences for public health,” she said.

“It is vitally important that all business owners act quickly when dealing with pest control issues and ensure they meet all legal requirements to protect their customers.”

Mr Pathmastri was fined £490 and ordered to pay a £198 victim surcharge along with £1,980 in costs.

Family Choice T&N Ltd was fined £3,600 and ordered to pay a £1,040 victim surcharge and £2,000 in costs.