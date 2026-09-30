Minimum alcohol price rises by 30% in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

The minimum price of alcohol in Wales rises by 30% today, with the Welsh Government saying the increase could prevent more than 900 deaths over the next 20 years.

The minimum unit price increases from 50p to 65p, bringing Wales into line with Scotland and raising the lowest legal selling price of beer, wine, cider and spirits.

A 70cl bottle of spirits at 40% strength can now cost no less than £18.20, up from £14. A 750ml bottle of wine at 12% strength has a minimum price of £5.85, compared with £4.50 previously.

Drinks already sold above the new minimum price do not have to become more expensive.

The policy, introduced in Wales in March 2020, sets a floor price based on how much alcohol a drink contains. It is intended to reduce the harm caused by cheap, strong drinks, including hospital admissions and deaths.

Independent research commissioned by the Welsh Government suggests the increase could prevent more than 900 alcohol-related deaths and reduce the number of people drinking at harmful levels by nearly 5,000 over 20 years.

The Senedd backed the increase in February following a public consultation.

Evaluations found that inflation had reduced the value of the original 50p minimum to the equivalent of 39p in 2020 prices. Ministers say the rise will restore the policy’s effectiveness.

Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health Nerys Evans said: “Every one of the hundreds of lives this change could save is someone’s parent, partner or child. That’s why this matters.

“Evidence shows that the introduction of the minimum unit price for alcohol has made an important contribution in tackling the health risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption.

“But we also know that the 50p minimum price has been made less effective by inflation, so raising it to 65p is not about punishing people who drink responsibly, it’s about closing that gap and making sure the MUP keeps doing its job by keeping high-strength, low-cost alcohol off the shelves.”

The increase has been welcomed by Alcohol Change UK, whose director for Wales, Andrew Misell, said: “Minimum unit pricing targets the strongest, cheapest drinks, that often cause the greatest harm.

“This new 65p minimum unit price will keep big bottles of super-strength cider off the shelves, and also make it more difficult for supermarkets to offer bulk discounts, where alcoholic drinks get cheaper the more you buy.

“And all this without pushing up the price of a pint in pubs.”

Alcohol rehabilitation services

The Welsh Conservatives opposed the increase when it was approved in February, arguing that minimum pricing penalised consumers who did not have a drink problem. The party called instead for targeted funding for alcohol rehabilitation services.

Shops, Trading Standards and support services have received updated guidance ahead of the change.

The rules apply to licensed alcohol sellers, with retailers facing possible fines if they sell or supply drinks below the minimum price.

The Welsh Government says it invests more than £68 million in support for people affected by alcohol and drug use, including more than £41 million provided directly to local services across Wales.

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