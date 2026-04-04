Minister accused of ‘passing the buck’ over Withybush hospital changes

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A senior Welsh Government minister has been accused of “passing the buck” after declining to intervene in controversial changes to hospital services in west Wales.

The row centres on proposals affecting Withybush Hospital, following decisions taken by Hywel Dda University Health Board as part of its long-term Clinical Services Plan.

The health board has been consulting on a series of changes to what it describes as nine “fragile” services, including critical care, dermatology, emergency general surgery and stroke care.

Among the proposals is an option that would see patients requiring specialist critical care transferred from Withybush to Glangwili Hospital.

At a recent two-day meeting, the board backed changes to emergency general surgery, meaning no such operations would take place at Withybush in future. Instead, services would be reconfigured, with an enhanced same-day emergency care (SDEC) model.

Health board members stressed that any changes would be introduced gradually over several years.

The plans have sparked concern among local politicians, with Conservative Senedd Members Paul Davies and Sam Kurtz calling for direct intervention from the Welsh Government.

In a letter to Jeremy Miles, they urged him to halt the changes, warning of the potential impact on healthcare provision in Pembrokeshire.

However, in his response, Mr Miles said responsibility for planning and delivering local NHS services lies with health boards under the current statutory framework.

He noted that the proposed changes are “scheduled to begin in the next Senedd term, with a time horizon of up to four years to complete”.

The minister added that both he and the First Minister had already set out the Welsh Government’s position in Senedd debates, reiterating that such decisions are a matter for the health board.

Responding, Mr Kurtz criticised the stance, accusing the minister of failing to show leadership.

“The response from the Welsh Health Minister is regrettably, though perhaps unsurprisingly, deeply disappointing,” he said.

“Rather than demonstrating leadership and using the powers that he has, he appears to be passing the buck to the health board despite the profound impact these decisions will have on services in Pembrokeshire.

“There is clear and justified concern among residents. After years of cuts to services at Withybush Hospital, this response will do little to reassure our communities.”

‘Clarity’

He added that residents “deserve clarity, accountability, and a meaningful voice” in decisions affecting local healthcare.

In his letter, Mr Miles also sought to clarify that emergency department services at Withybush are not included in the current proposals.

Alongside political pressure, public opposition is also growing. A Senedd petition calling for intervention to protect services at Withybush has attracted more than 11,000 signatures.

The petition, launched by Crymych resident Ajay Owen, is due to run until August.

The debate is expected to continue as the health board moves forward with its plans, with concerns over access to care in rural west Wales remaining at the forefront.