Minister backs offshore wind as driver of jobs and growth in Wales

Mark Mansfield

The Welsh Government minister responsible for energy has said offshore wind could play a major role in creating jobs and boosting economic growth across Wales.

Speaking at the Global Offshore Wind 2026 conference, Cabinet Secretary for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Adam Price said the sector had the potential to support high-skilled employment and help regenerate coastal communities.

His comments came as the Welsh Government begins work on a new National Energy Strategy, with offshore wind the subject of the first in a series of ministerial roundtable discussions with industry representatives.

Wales currently has three operational offshore wind farms generating a combined 726MW of electricity, while a number of major projects are being planned in the Celtic Sea and around the Welsh coast.

Addressing delegates at the conference, Mr Price said: “I believe that the offshore wind sector has the potential to deliver high quality sustainable career opportunities for people in Wales.

“The offshore wind sector has a key role to play in bringing about the regeneration of coastal communities in both north and south Wales.”

The minister said the Welsh Government would focus on issues including planning, infrastructure and access to finance, while working with organisations including the UK Government, The Crown Estate and Great British Energy.

He also highlighted the role of the Port of Mostyn in north Wales, which has supported the construction of seven offshore wind projects and currently supports around 240 jobs.

The comments come as the UK Government has pledged up to £64 million towards the development of Port Talbot as a hub for floating offshore wind projects in the Celtic Sea.

Industry representatives welcomed the minister’s comments and called for further investment and policy support to help develop the sector.

Jessica Hooper, director of RenewableUK Cymru, said: “Offshore wind is Wales’ next big industrial opportunity.

“To unlock this opportunity at the scale Wales deserves, we need investment in critical infrastructure, accelerated planning pathways and a business environment that gives Welsh firms the confidence to grow.”

£5 billion

RenewableUK Cymru estimates that offshore wind projects could be worth almost £5 billion to Welsh businesses over the next decade and support more than 3,000 long-term jobs.

The Welsh Government said the roundtable discussions will help shape its National Energy Strategy, with further meetings planned on onshore renewable energy and marine technologies.