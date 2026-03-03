Minister ‘concerned’ about Israel West Bank project that may threaten Palestine

The Government has said it is “deeply concerned” about an Israeli settlement development in the West Bank, which could threaten the viability of a future Palestinian state.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer said he was troubled by the speed at which Israel is pursuing the E1 project, which could cut the West Bank in two, separate it from east Jerusalem and in doing so, break continuous Palestinian land.

The scheme will include more than 3,000 homes. Work on a bypass road for Palestinian drivers was due to begin in February.

Israel’s finance minister Bazelel Smotrich, who is sanctioned by the UK, has previously said the plans would “bury the idea of a Palestinian state”. It was given final approval in August last year.

The plans have been condemned by Amnesty International and Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now.

MPs from across the chamber raised fears of the impact of the development and its prospects for Palestine.

Conservative former minister Sir Desmond Swayne asked: “What estimate has (Mr Falconer) made of the time that we have before a separate Palestinian state becomes geographically and economically utterly untenable?”

Mr Falconer said: “We have pointed to a whole range of areas of concern in relation to the viability of a Palestinian state, one which has not received mention so far in our exchanges, but which is vitally important, is the E1 development.

“The British government is deeply concerned by the speed with which the Israeli Government is proceeding with a project which we opposed absolutely and completely.

“It is clearly designed in order to try and split two parts of continuous Palestinian territory. We oppose it, and we will continue to do so.”

Mr Falconer had earlier called for Israel to cease threats of “forcible displacement and annexation” and said settler violence needed to stop.

Labour MPs raised fears of wider annexation of the West Bank, as they called for more sanctions and a ban on all trade with illegal settlements.

Chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Dame Emily Thornberry, said: “The British recognised Palestine last summer and that was greatly welcomed around the world. The concern now is that Israel may be about to annex the West Bank and if Israel does that, then where is Palestine?

“The minister spoke last week and said that they were considering concrete steps and he said that again today. I just wondered what they were?”

Her party colleague Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough and Thornaby East) said: “Given the scale of sanctions that the UK is willing to impose on Russia, when will the Government impose meaningful trade measures, arms controls and sanctions that match the scale of Israel’s illegal actions?”

Mr Falconer said: “She focuses correctly on the threat of annexation, we oppose that absolutely as do our American counterparts, as I am sure she is aware.”

Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden (South Devon) said: “The extremists in Netanyahu’s cabinet clearly have the explicit intention of undermining any prospect of a viable Palestinian state, let alone a two-state solution.

“The minister says he condemns this expansion and is considering actions to take, but will he do the right thing now and introduce a full ban on all trade with illegal settlements in the West Bank to show that this Government is truly committed to pursuing a two-state solution?”

Green Party MP Ellie Chowns (North Herefordshire) agreed, and said it was “way past time to end all settlement trade and impose new sanctions”.

Mr Falconer said the Government was still committed to a two-state solution, and referred to the previous three waves of sanctions by the Labour Government.