Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

The Welsh Government deputy transport minister has expressed his “extreme disappointment and frustration” after further delays to historic bridge works were announced.

UK Highways A55 Ltd has confirmed that phase two of the works on the 200-year-old Menai Suspension bridge will now be delayed for at least another six more months.

Work to the historic structure was due to be completed by Spring, 2027, but has now been pushed back until Autumn, 2027, following the discovery of water ingress on the under-deck steelwork of the bridge.

The 7.5-tonne weight restriction will remain in place for the duration of the Phase 2 works although traffic management from the bridge will be removed for the rest of 2026, to avoid traffic disruption in the run-up to Christmas.

A statement following a technical briefing on Friday had stated that the latest “condition was not evident from earlier inspections” but it had meant that a “planned paint system could not be applied reliably,” and special paint was needed.

Work had also been “resequenced” while a “suitably robust, moisture-tolerant and heritage-compatible paint solution” was found to continue with planned repainting, it stated.

The revised programme also aimed “to balance the delivery of phase two with the safe operation of the bridge and to minimise disruption to local communities”.

Extremely disappointing progress

In a statement Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper said: “People have put up with delays and inconvenience on this bridge for too long which is why this government has acted swiftly to get going on a third Menai crossing.

“I was extremely disappointed and frustrated to learn from the contractors that their programme of repairs, which has been beset by numerous delays, will be delayed once again.

“I have made it clear to UK Highways A55 Ltd since taking on this role the importance of maintaining momentum and providing confidence in the delivery programme, so this latest delay is unacceptable.

“I recognise that a project of this nature can encounter unforeseen challenges and that safety must remain paramount, but I need to fully understand what steps are being taken to address the underlying issues.

“I have written to the Chief Executive of Equitix, who are the governing body of UK Highways A55 Ltd expressing my frustration and concerns and have called for an urgent meeting to discuss these matters to ensure completion by the revised date. We will continue to keep people updated on progress.”

Apology issued

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, on Monday, Mr Hooper, said he was “very sorry for anyone who has been caught in traffic concerns, it is something nobody wants” and he was now “trying too get to the bottom of how we have reached this place”.

Describing the reason for the latest hold up, he said that the water ingress was found in part of the bridge when they did spraying ahead of sand blasting.

He added: “It is a 200-year-old bridge, so you can understand, you will find things you did not expect but I expected them to get things right, quite frankly.

“My job now is to keep them to the new timetable and that they actually deliver it.

“I will be speaking with them this week and making that absolutely clear. What this latest delay says to me is that we are right to push ahead with the third crossing.

“We can’t rely on these two bridges, [Menai and Britannia] they are old bridges. I am really pleased we took that (third crossing) decision a few months ago and now the point is to continue to push hard so we get that as soon as we possibly can.

“There will not be any traffic control measures from now until Christmas, there won’t be any work on the bridge. We will still have the 7.5 tonne weight restriction and the traffic light which stops vehicles that look like they are over 7.5 tonnes.

“I urge any of your readers to keep to the 7.5 weight limit and to make sure if they have any concerns about their vehicle to use the Britannia Bridge.”

Traffic congestion

On Friday, traffic congestion was sparked again when an “overweight vehicle”, said to be a 12.5 tonne lorry, prompted the temporary closure of the Menai Suspension Bridge

Describing the ongoing safety issues, he said: “The big concern with overweight lorries is what happens to the under truss of the bridge, the scaffolding underneath, the reason that is a problem is that we have people working under there.

“An overweight vehicle causes that structure to be unsafe which could be a danger to the people working underneath, that is the real focus of this.

“Driving over in a 12.5-tonne truck is not only dangerous in the wider sense but it puts those people under the bridge potentially at risk. We have to make sure people are safe.

“When asked if funding had yet been confirmed for the proposed third crossing, he said that that would come after its design.

“As soon as we have got to that point, we will then be able to talk about funding,” he added.