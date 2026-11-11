Minister had booklets printed at public expense by controversial councillor

Martin Shipton

A Welsh Government Minister has been criticised for buying office services from a controversial former councillor who was simultaneously a member of two local authorities 150 miles apart and the subject of a stalking order.

A political source contacted Nation.Cymru and stated: “I wanted to flag a transparency issue regarding Senedd Member Mabon ap Gwynfor’s expenditure logs.

“According to official March 2026 Senedd allowance filings, ap Gwynfor paid £3,295 of public money under his Office Costs Allowance to a firm called Trinity Street Communications Ltd for booklet printing and distribution.

“Companies House records show this active firm is entirely controlled by Christopher Charles Twells (using both his real name and his known operational alias Christopher Charles Green).

“Twells is the former councillor who sparked national outrage for holding simultaneous council seats 150 miles apart in Salford and the Cotswolds before being suspended by his party.

“The company has rapidly shifted its registered address across Salford, Tetbury, and Pwllheli over the last two years. There is a strong public interest angle here regarding where Senedd funds are being directed.”

Mr ap Gwynfor, who was appointed Health Minister after Plaid Cymru ousted Labour as the governing party in Wales at the Senedd election in May 2026, claimed the cost of printing 20,000 booklets for distribution in his constituency, which at the time was Dwyfor Meirionnydd.

In 2023, Mr Twells beat the Conservatives by 60 votes to secure the Tetbury with Upton ward for the Liberal Democrats on Cotswold District Council in Gloucestershire.

His victory came 12 months after he defeated Labour to gain the Ordsall ward for the Lib Dems on Salford City Council in Greater Manchester.

Candidates can legally stand in more than one area, but they must meet eligibility criteria.

These include living or working in the area in the 12 months before nomination or being registered as a local government elector for the area.

Salford and Eccles Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey said at the time: “It’s absurd that someone can be a councillor in two places at the same time.”

Mr Twells was suspended by the Liberal Democrats because of his conduct in standing for office in two council areas. He then resigned from the party.

He has since resigned from both councils.

Stalking

For a period in 2024–25, he was banned from his home village of Llanbedrog after an allegation of stalking.

Appearing before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court, Mr Twells said it would be “of great benefit” to him if he could visit Llanbedrog.

“I have not been charged with any crime,” he said. “I am innocent until proven guilty.”

The political source who contacted us said: “Christopher Twells became notorious for getting elected to two councils in an underhanded way. It seems like poor judgement on the part of Mabon ap Gwynfor to use Mr Twells’ company to produce his booklets.”

Mabon ap Gwynfor was invited to comment but did not do so.