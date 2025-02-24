Minister hails peer support service for people struggling with eating disorders

A peer support service for people struggling with eating disorders has been hailed as a ‘game changer’ by Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s Specialist Eating Disorders Service (SEDS) which provides early intervention support, has been expanded with Welsh Government funding, and supports people across all risk levels.

It includes peer support for both individuals and their carers, and it is hoped the successful model can be expanded across Wales.

Sarah Murphy, who has previously spoken about her own personal experience of an eating disorder, praised the programme as a vital tool in early intervention services in Wales.

Game changer

She said: “These services are a game changer for people who are struggling with eating disorders to be given advice and support from those who have experience themselves.

“I know the devastating impact of eating disorders and how life-saving these services can be.

“With at least one in 50 people in the UK currently living with an eating disorder, we need to ensure these vital support services are available and accessible to everyone who needs them.”

This week is Eating Disorder Awareness Week (February 24-March 3) with the focus this year on the fact ‘anyone can be affected by an eating disorder’.

Emma-Jayne Hagerty, the clinical lead for eating disorders at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, who is working to develop a national patient pathway for eating disorders, said: “Early intervention is key, focusing on emerging and early-stage illness with the aim of preventing the need for more intensive care.

“We want to make sure people receive the help they need at the earliest opportunity and prevent the need for more intensive and in-hospital care.”

All-Wales service

An all-Wales service model for early intervention is being developed by the NHS Wales Executive in partnership with NHS Wales. This will focus on promoting recovery and reducing the need for inpatient care.

Targeted strategies for ARFID (Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder) support are being developed, with funded services already available in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Work is also ongoing to ensure healthcare staff across Wales have appropriate skills to treat people with eating disorders, with online training modules being developed.

The Eating Disorder Network, which is part of the NHS Wales Executive, is leading an Aneurin Bevan project called ‘Seek Help Now’, to encourage people to seek early help if they think they may have an eating disorder or are worried about someone.

A feasibility study for an all-Wales eating disorder unit is also being carried out, while Hillview Hospital, in Ebbw Vale provides specialist adult care for up to eight, which can be expanded to 15 beds.

Progress is also being made with existing support, as waiting times for assessment and treatment have been reduced to four weeks in some health boards.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

