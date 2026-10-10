Minister insists third Menai bridge will be built—but warns it could take a decade

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh Government minister has insisted a third bridge over the Menai will be built, although he may not be the “one cutting the ribbon” in 10 years time.

Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper visited Menai Bridge, Anglesey yesterday to reaffirm the Plaid Cymru government’s “commitment” to the people of Anglesey that a new crossing will be built.

The new route between the two bridges, east of the Britannia Bridge could cost around £670 million.

Eight years ago a then Labour-led Welsh Government backed a new crossing at an estimated cost of £400m. That pledge was later scrapped under Mark Drakeford’s administration.

Friday’s visit came in the wake of Tuesday’s big announcement with Mr Hooper acknowledging that the main challenge now would be “how to speed up the process”.

Mr Hooper accepted “the frustration” of Ynys Môn residents and people from the North Wales mainland who face regular disruption crossing the Menai Strait.

The resilience of the existing crossings remained a “key challenge” for communities, businesses, and travellers.

Nevertheless it may take a decade before a new bridge is completed with the hurdles of design work, environmental assessments, business case development, and statutory approvals yet to be overcome.

Mr Hooper asked for patience to allow that work to be completed but issued this pledge: “I may not be the one cutting the ribbon in eight to 10 years time, but I can say, we are committed to developing the third bridge.

“The previous government could not make it happen but when we make a decision, we stick to it.”

He added that it was “exciting” to be at the beginning of the new project with cross-party support and “positive ” backing from council leaders.

Mr Hooper met with Anglesey County Council’s leader Gary Pritchard yesterday.

Standing at the viewing point between Menai Bridge and Llanfairpwll, looking towards both bridges, Mr Hooper said “in the meantime, we need to make sure the bridges are working effectively,” he said.

Work would include “discouraging” overweight vehicles from crossing the 200-year-old Menai Suspension Bridge.

He also confirmed a recent incident, earlier this month, where a lorry ignored a red light to cross the bridge, prompting its immediate closure.

That closure predictably resulted in gridlock, with traffic queuing to get on to the Britannia Bridge.

Practical resilience measures mooted on the Britannia Bridge could include wind deflectors, variable speed limits and operational improvements to reduce disruption to keep traffic moving.

‘Realistic’

Council leader Gary Pritchard said “It was good to see the Deputy Minister here today.

“We have long had concerns over the resilience of both crossings, especially since we are now having harsher winters.

“But we have to be realistic, it is going to take eight to ten years. But the announcement this week was good news for us.

“They are fulfilling a commitment and we are full of confidence that we will see a third bridge.”

“In the meantime, we are pushing for the bridges to be as resilient as possible and we are hoping the Menai Suspension will open in the Spring.”

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