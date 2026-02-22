Minister leads call to action for Eating Disorder Awareness Week

The NHS is being encouraged to commit to improve access to eating disorder services and focus on a new model for early intervention.

Mental Health Minister Sarah Murphy issued the rallying cry ahead of the upcoming Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

NHS Wales’ Seek Help Now campaign highlights that more than 1.25 million people in the UK are affected by eating disorders, but only around a third formally seek help.

This year’s Eating Disorder Awareness week (23 February to 1 March) focuses on the theme of community, emphasising the vital role family, friends and support networks play in recovery.

Significant progress has been made by health boards across Wales expanding eating disorder services but there is variation across Wales.

A new Foundation Level e-learning course for health and care staff has attracted strong uptake since launching.

An Introduction to Eating Disorders, which was launched by Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) last year, helps people working in the sector better understand eating disorders, recognise the signs, and know how to direct people to the right help and support.

The Seek Help Now campaign aims to raise awareness of eating disorders and encourage people to seek early help and support.

The resources are part of a £2 million investment in NHS Performance and Improvement to improve quality, outcomes and provide same day access for those seeking mental health support.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, said: “I’ve called on health boards to improve access to timely treatment and focus on early intervention, as we know the positive impact earlier help and support can have for people living with an eating disorder.

“It is pleasing to see progress being made in expanding eating disorder services across Wales, but we are still striving for more people to be treated closer to home and further research into eating disorders.

“This year’s theme of community focuses on the importance of supporting someone with an eating disorder. It shows how crucial it is for people to have support from others around them and the benefits it can have during their treatment.”