Minister meets with EU to discuss ‘red tape’ which touring musicians face
A minister has met with EU officials to discuss Brexit “red tape”, which some artists including Sir Elton John have warned makes it harder for UK creatives to perform across Europe.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told the Commons that creative industries minister Sir Chris Bryant was in talks with the 27-member bloc about the barriers which performers face.
Liberal Democrat culture spokesman Max Wilkinson urged Ms Nandy not to “go breaking my heart” over the issue.
He told MPs: “The creative industries are contributed (to) hugely by touring performers but sadly, Best For Britain estimates that since Brexit, the number of touring performers from the UK going to the EU has fallen by a third.
“Elton John and David Furnish backed the Cut The Red Tape campaign, which asks for an exemption in the trading cooperation agreements.”
“Still standing”
To groans, Mr Wilkinson continued: “Touring performers are ‘still standing’, but they shouldn’t be asked to make the sacrifice imposed by the previous government’s failed Brexit deal.
“So will ministers show me that they don’t have a ‘cold, cold heart’ by agreeing to meet with me and representatives of the campaign, and will they promise me it’s not going to be a ‘long, long time’ before touring performers get the support they deserve.
“I’m pleading with ministers: ‘Don’t go breaking my heart.’”
Ms Nandy replied that Sir Chris had “met with the EU commissioner on precisely this issue yesterday”.
She added: “We firmly believe that closer cooperation with our friends and allies across the European Union is not just in our interest but in their interests as well, and we are seeking closer agreement on this issue.”
Statement
In a statement published on the Cut The Red Tape website, Sir Elton and Mr Furnish have previously said: “Red tape and bureaucracy cannot be allowed to stop our world-beating music industry continuing to thrive for future generations.”
Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain later asked for a “timescale on improving the situation” of artists from the EU being permitted to travel and perform in the UK.
Sir Chris said: “I think a lot of people in Europe, in the European Union and in the Commission are very keen to reset the relationship with the UK, in particular in this regard.
“I won’t name the European minister, but when I sat down opposite him and said: ‘What’s the most important thing I can do for you?’ He said: ‘Get me tickets for Oasis.’
“So I think it’s very important that they’re able to see our great musicians touring across the whole of Europe.”
Simple: rejoin the EU—or failing that, the Single Market. Hold another referendum, dress it up as a response to the “post-Ukraine reality,” call it an economic reset, a national reawakening—anything, just get it done. Have some backbone, Eluned and Keir!
Yes, but would you abide by the result if it didn’t go your own way? Millions of people, including many of the establishment had a toddler tantrum last time.
Its not red tape. Its brexit. Leavers need to own the mess they created and Labour need to take us back to the EU.
I think there will be overwhelming support from a majority to rejoin, but unfortunately the loudest protestations would be from the failures that caused the damage.
Face. them. down!
All businesses should have reasonable access, so the red tape issue should be dealt with for all businesses not just bands.